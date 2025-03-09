It's once again another exciting time to be a Marvel fan as Daredevil: Born Again just premiered on Disney+ this past week. The series sees the return of Charlie Cox’s vigilante after the hero's initial Netflix series was canceled in 2018. Cox has been floating around the last couple of years in the MCU with cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, but this series acts as Daredevil’s true homecoming. Now, after Born Again's two-episode debut, Hasbro has unleashed their latest Marvel figure.

A part of Hasbro's Marvel Legends series, this six-inch Daredevil figure is based on the character’s new suit seen in Born Again. While similar to his Netflix look, this updated design features a bolder and brighter crimson-red color scheme. The black accents found throughout the suit also make the costume pop even more. The figure itself will come with a few accessories, including an extra set of hands, Daredevil's icon batons and a wire attachment for his weapon of choice. As Season 1 progresses, hopefully Hasbro can deliver Marvel die-hards figures for Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, The Punisher, and Bullseye to go along with Daredevil’s fresh attire.

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is ‘Born Again’