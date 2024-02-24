Marvel's Daredevil presented vigilante and lawyer Matt Murdock, who had been blinded as a child after an accident with a chemical truck, resulting in the rest of his senses being heightened. As an adult, Matt used this to his advantage to hunt down the criminals around the New York City neighborhood Hell's Kitchen. The series premiered on Netflix in 2015 and lasted three seasons, ending in 2018. The character has made a few appearances in other recent Marvel projects and is set to return in the Disney+ soft reboot Daredevil: Born Again in 2025 as part of Marvel's Phase 5.

Daredevil featured a number of great characters, from Matt and his allies to the formidable villains he worked to take down. Each had their own strengths that made them a delight to watch, whether they were likable friends of Matt's or complex villains with layered backstories explaining their motivations.

10 Elektra Natchios

Elodie Yung

Elektra was introduced in Season 2 as an assassin designed to be a weapon for The Hand, an organization responsible for much of the crime in Hell’s Kitchen. Elektra met and fell in love with Matt in college, but the two parted ways after he refused her offer to kill the man who killed his father. She reappeared years later. She also later appeared in The Defenders, with her ultimate fate left unknown.

It was easy to see what drew Elektra and Matt to each other—and why she wasn’t good for him. While she certainly did love him, her much darker, brutal side was at odds with Matt’s less homicidal approach to things, and that already split them up once. She was a complicated character known for her confidence, and she was all at once alluring yet menacing, and above all, willing to put her life on the line.

9 Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter

Wilson Bethel

Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, introduced in Season 3, was an army veteran and former FBI agent with a reputation for being a skilled marksman. From a young age, he had a cruel, sadistic side to him, and like Fisk, had an abusive father, but Dex was able to overcome this with the help of a therapist. As an adult, Fisk manipulated Bullseye into working as his right-hand man. At the end of Season 3, Bullseye was gravely injured after facing off against Fisk and underwent spinal surgery.

Dex was prone to violent, angry outbursts and was one of the most dangerous villains in Hell’s Kitchen, second only to Fisk himself—although his skills made him terrifying and difficult to beat in combat. His homicidal tendencies began when he was a child, but with help and rigid structure, he was able to live a mostly normal life, with a few missteps. But Dex’s mental state was fragile, and with some manipulation from Fisk, he reverted to his old ways.

8 Claire Temple

Rosario Dawson

Claire was a former nurse who worked the night shift at Metro-General Hospital and secretly helped treat vigilantes, including Matt after she found him injured in a dumpster, when they couldn’t seek treatment at a hospital due to the risk of their identities being revealed. She had a brief romantic relationship with Matt, who found it easy to open up to her. Claire also appeared in other series about Marvel’s street-level heroes.

Claire was a skilled nurse concerned for Matt’s safety but also willing to protect him—and she also saw him at his worst and most vulnerable. And although she was caring and compassionate in her work as a nurse, she also had a tough, no-nonsense side to her and wasn’t afraid to tell Matt what was on her mind. Because she helped treat his injuries, allowing him to continue to fight crime, she played a crucial role in keeping Hell’s Kitchen safe.

7 Ben Urich

Vondie Curtis-Hall

Ben was an investigative reporter with the New York Bulletin who wrote about the city’s criminal activities, which, with the help of Karen, included Fisk’s dealings. At home, Ben was struggling to take care of his wife, who had Alzheimer’s and could not afford professional care. As a result, he was not as invested in his work until Karen approached him for help. His investigation into Fisk led to his murder.

Ben was a great character—a journalist dedicated to uncovering the truth at work, and a devoted husband at home. He considered it his duty to report on the criminal underworld of Hell’s Kitchen and felt the public deserved to know what was going on, which often put him at odds with his editor, who was more concerned with circulation numbers. Despite the dangerous nature of the stories he pursued, Ben was not intimidated easily.

6 Rahul "Ray" Nadeem

Jay Ali

Ray Nadeem was a financially struggling FBI agent introduced in Season 3 who worked on Fisk’s case and made a deal with him in exchange for Vanessa’s safety. As a result, Ray was promoted, but the deal was all part of a plot by Fisk, who controlled most of the FBI. And although Ray did learn the truth, he continued to work with Fisk to protect his family. Ray was shot and killed by Dex at the end of the season.

Ray was one of the best, most compelling characters of the series, and his story was tragic. He was a loving husband and father who was a victim of Fisk’s scheming—and although it seemed like he got in over his head, his story was proof of how far Fisk’s influence reached, as even Ray’s financial troubles were orchestrated by Fisk from the start. But in the end, he realized he’d been played all along and chose to do the right thing.

5 Frank Castle

Jon Bernthal

Frank Castle, better known later as the vigilante The Punisher, was a former Marine introduced in Season 2. He killed the gangs who he assumed were responsible for killing his wife and kids. Although he targeted criminals, similar to Matt as Daredevil, he had no issue with killing people and, when on trial for doing so, boasted he’d do it again. He appeared in his own series, The Punisher, which revealed a deeper conspiracy behind his family’s murder.

Castle was a great villain who became a fan favorite, played wonderfully by Bernthal—his impassioned speech on the witness stand in court in which he defended his actions was one of the character’s best moments in the series. Although he and Daredevil were both vigilantes and even teamed up at one point, they each had a very different approach, with Punisher holding the opinion that killing was the only option.

4 Karen Page

Deborah Ann Woll

Karen first appeared as a client of Matt and Foggy’s law firm after she was framed for murder when she uncovered corporate corruption. After they cleared her charges, she joined them as a legal secretary, then ultimately as a partner at the end of Season 3, and also had a brief stint as an investigative journalist. She played a crucial role in the takedown of Fisk, as well as the trial of Frank Castle.

Like Matt and Foggy, Karen had a strong sense of justice and was dedicated to saving Hell’s Kitchen from crime and corruption, even if it put her in danger—and she was already a victim of it herself. She proved to be intelligent and determined, making her not just an asset to Matt and Foggy but the community at large, and she was especially skilled at digging up information for them.

3 Foggy Nelson

Elden Henson

Foggy was Matt’s best friend and a partner in his law firm. The two met as students at Columbia Law School. Foggy loved Hell’s Kitchen and was dedicated to doing whatever he could for his community, and as a result, the firm took on several pro-bono cases and wasn’t very profitable. The end of Daredevil saw Foggy joining Matt and Karen to create a new law firm.

Foggy proved to be a loyal friend, especially to Matt, as he stood by him after discovering his vigilante work as Daredevil—although their relationship became strained later in the series. But given how close the two were initially, it was understandable that they shared some traits in common, like a desire for justice, a strong sense of morals, and a great sense of humor, making Foggy one of the most likable characters in the series.

2 Matt Murdock

Charlie Cox

As a child, Matt saved an old man from being hit by a chemical truck, but Matt himself was blinded in the accident. As a result, his other senses were heightened. As an adult, Matt worked as a lawyer with his best friend, Foggy Nelson, and on-again, off-again girlfriend, Karen Page. Matt’s heightened senses, as well as his training with his father to be a boxer, helped make him a skilled fighter.

Matt is still among the Marvel characters most beloved by fans, and Daredevil made it easy to see why. He was charming, likable and dedicated to justice, whether through his work as a lawyer by day or as a vigilante by night. It was clear from his actions as a child that he always had a strong sense of morality and a desire to protect innocent people. As a Catholic, he also had a strong sense of faith.

1 Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio

As a child, Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, and his mother were abused by his father until Fisk eventually killed him. As an adult, he became a crime lord intent on controlling New York City and was in a relationship with and later married Vanessa Marianna. He eventually learned Daredevil’s true identity and was arrested and convicted of many crimes. Kingpin also appeared in other Marvel projects, such as Hawkeye spinoff Echo.

Of all the troublemakers in Hell’s Kitchen, Kingpin was the worst, and given his troubled childhood, it’s no wonder. D’Onofrio was fantastic as Kingpin, effortlessly showing his softer side with Vanessa while also showing just how terrifying and cruel he could be—and how quickly he could flip from one to the other, as well as how intense his rage could get. But above all, he was power-hungry and willing to do just about anything to get it.

