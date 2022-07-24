San Diego Comic Con brought a wealth of new information for Marvel fans of every kind, from film fans to TV bingers and beyond. But a subset of fans that are perhaps more excited than anyone else are fans of Daredevil, the street-level hero that’s been rumored to join the MCU for literal years now. At this year’s SDCC, Daredevil fans were treated to the news that their beloved hero — still played by Charlie Cox — will be appearing in a number of MCU projects going forward, including his own sequel/reboot series.

Cox originally made his debut in the Marvel universe — which, assumingly, is now considered MCU canon proper — in Daredevil in 2015, leading the Netflix-turned-Disney+ series as Matt Murdock, the blind but determined lawyer who moonlights as a vigilante after dark. The series ran for three seasons before being cancelled on Netflix to make room for Marvel’s incoming Disney+ slate, but it looks like he’s back and better than ever, ready to kick ass, take names, and probably leave poor Foggy Nelson hanging in the courtroom again.

While we’ve already seen Matt appear (very briefly) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he’s got a long road ahead of him in the MCU, appearing in a number of upcoming projects over the next two years of Marvel’s Phase Four and beyond. We at Collider have a full rundown of every project the Man Without Fear is set to appear in, so let’s take a look — well, everyone except Matt, of course.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Daredevil vs Kingpin: 8 Best Moments of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk's Rivalry in the Netflix Series

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Image via Disney+

The first project Daredevil will appear in is only a short month away, with a suited-up Matt Murdock having just appeared in the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany. As the series follows Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City attorney who uses her superpowered alter ego to advance her law career, it’s likely that we’ll see Matt popping up both as Daredevil and as Matt Murdock, as Walters and Murdock have found themselves as opposing counsel in the courtroom a number of times in the comics.

Echo

Image via Disney+

Summer 2023 will see Matt Murdock hopefully teaming up with one of his greatest comics allies in her solo spinoff series. Played by Alaqua Cox, Maya Lopez is one of Matt Murdock’s most fascinating allies in the comics, a Deaf Native American woman who has ties to Daredevil’s arch-nemesis, the Kingpin. Wilson Fisk himself will also make an appearance in the series, played by Charlie Cox’s Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, so it’s likely that we’ll see a teamup between Maya and Matt to take down New York’s slimiest villain.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Image via Therese Lacson

This new animated series from Marvel Studios will be the first time we’ve seen Daredevil as an animated character in the MCU, rather than a live-action one. While Spider-Man has famously appeared in animation a number of times over the years (cue Spider-Man pointing meme), Matt Murdock has not made a significant appearance. In the new series, set in 2024, audiences will follow Peter Parker in his journey to becoming the MCU Spider-Man we know and love, featuring appearances from Matt Murdock as voiced by Charlie Cox, in an all-new black and red suit reminiscent less of his live-action armor and more of the spandex comics fans have come to know and love.

Daredevil: Born Again

Image via Marvel Studios

We’ve saved the best for last, because Matt Murdock is officially coming back for another television series of his own. Announced at Marvel’s Hall H panel, Daredevil: Born Again will be an eighteen-episode series following the Man Without Fear, though no other details were given about the project at this time. While it’s been confirmed that Vincent D’Onofrio will also appear as Wilson Fisk, we’re hoping we’ll see a reappearance from some of Cox’s other iconic Daredevil co-stars, including Elden Henson as Matt’s law firm co-owner, Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Daredevil ally and investigative reporter extraordinaire, and maybe even Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, the broken but deadly man known as The Punisher.

While most of these shows are still in early pre-production (or shooting now, in Echo’s case), check out the most recent trailer for She-Hulk, where Daredevil makes a brief reappearance:

Find out more about what happened during Marvel Studio's Hall H panel: