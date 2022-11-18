New concept art for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reveals Daredevil’s classic red and yellow suit as fans gear up for Charlie Cox’s return to the titular character for the upcoming Marvel shows Echo and Daredevil: Born Again. Although the cancellation of Netflix’s Daredevil series in 2018 left fans devastated, the character was reintroduced to the audience and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home before he joined Tatiana Maslany in her recent Disney+ series.

Ryan Meinerding, who worked on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as a costume designer, took to Instagram to share concept art for Daredevil's yellow and red suit. The new images feature Cox’s Daredevil sporting the iconic costume, highlighting the finer details from worn-out colors due to wear and tear to the textured pattern that flows throughout the suit. Meinerding also made sure to praise the series, calling it an “honor” to work on the character again in the comment accompanying the pictures. “Daredevil! It was an honor to work on this character again! @jwsze led the Vis Dev team on this project and did an incredible job,” Meinerding said.

While Cox’s portrayal of Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is said to be a soft reboot of the character of the Netflix series, ignoring much of what took place in the series in order to bring the character into the MCU, it gives fans a peak at what is to come in upcoming Disney+ and Marvel shows. Cox is also set to play Daredevil next in Marvel's Echo, a Disney+ series following Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, aka Echo, who was first introduced as an antagonist in Hawkeye. The upcoming series gives audiences a chance to get to know the character better as she faces her past and reconnects with her Native American roots in her self-titled series. The show, which started production in April earlier this year before finishing up in late August, is set to debut in the summer of 2023.

Image via Marvel

Following his successful return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Daredevil will be coming to the MCU as more than just a cameo or supporting character with another upcoming series appropriately titled Daredevil: Born Again. Set to have 18 episodes total, the show is currently in the works and Marvel has yet to make an announcement on its premiere date. So far, Charlie Cox is one of the only confirmed cast members in the show besides Vincent D’Onofrio, who is reprising his role of Kingpin from the Netflix series. Although it's bringing back actors from the Netflix show, creators have confirmed that it is a reboot of the character rather than a continuation of the story.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney+ now. Check out the She-Hulk concept art for Daredevil below.