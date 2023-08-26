The Big Picture Daredevil fans can look forward to a new box set of Minimates, featuring figures of Matt Murdock as Daredevil, Elektra – also as Daredevil, Kingpin's Mayor Fisk, Typhoid Mary Fisk, and a Bullseye Clone.

The figures are 2 inches tall and have up to 14 points of articulation, with various parts and accessories included.

The set is packaged in a full-color window box with original artwork and is available for pre-order.

Daredevil fans have more collectible figures coming their way! Diamond Select Toys has released new figures based on the fan-favorite characters with an all-new box set of Minimates. Along with a figure of Matt Murdock as Daredevil in his yellow suit, the set also includes Elektra as Daredevil: The Woman Without Fear in the character’s signature red suit.

The box set also contains Kingpin’s Mayor Fisk figure complete with his black and purple collared suit alongside a mini figure of Typhoid Mary Fisk. The set also comes with a Bullseye Clone figure to complete the collection. The Minimates stand approximately 2 inches tall with up to 14 points of articulation. The figures come with a variety of parts and accessories including a mask to turn the original Daredevil into D-Man! Also, each set comes packaged in a full-color window box with an opening door featuring original artwork by designer Barry Bradfield.

'Daredevil' Will Be Returning to the Small Screen

Charlie Cox’s vigilante of the Hell’s Kitchen entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: No Way Home where Matt Murdock comes to Peter’s aid when his identity is made public. He was then seen in the final episodes of Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, led by Tatiana Maslany. He’ll be next seen in his standalone series, Daredevil: Born Again, which has currently halted production due to the ongoing strikes.

Starring in the new show along with Cox will be Vincent D’Onofrio, who will reprise his role as Kingpin, and fans can’t wait for the two to return to the small screen. Sharing his excitement about the upcoming series, D’Onofrio previously stated the new series will “give them [the fans] what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that's what we're doing on the show. It's definitely an original way to look at this, and it's really deep, really emotional.”

While we wait for Daredevil: Born Again to premiere on Disney+, you can check out the new figures from Diamond Select Toys below, and pre-order them here.