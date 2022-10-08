Yes, Daredevil has been MCU-ified, and that means he has more quips — but the Devil of Hell's Kitchen may not be quite so different after all.

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.

Ever since the announcement that Cox would return, fans have been eager to find out whether the events of the Netflix Daredevil series would remain canon. Although Cox's appearance in the latest episode of She-Hulk didn't confirm if this is indeed the same Matt Murdock, attorney by day/vigilante by night as in the Netflix original series, there were certainly hints that the MCU Murdock/Daredevil may not be quite so different after all.

'She-Hulk' Hints at the Ending of 'Daredevil'

After going up against Jen (Tatiana Maslany) in court, Matt joins her for a drink at the bar. During their conversation, Matt appears to reference Season 3's ending when he tells Jen that he runs his legal practice in Hell's Kitchen, saying, "We do pro bono work," the use of "we" perhaps hinting that fan-favorites Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) could still be in the picture. Aside from this possible hint, the MCU Daredevil's ties to the Netflix series still remain up in the air, likely to be unconfirmed until the release of Daredevil: Born Again.

However, Cox's return in "Ribbit and Rip It" certainly shows shades of the same Matt Murdock we met in the Netflix series. He is still a highly skilled expert in the law, easily winning the case against Jen and her client, Eugene Patilio, a.k.a. "Leap-Frog" (Brandon Stanley). His flirtatious banter with Jen shows that he still has that same charming "handsome, blind lawyer" act down pat. When he and Jen later throw down in the streets, this time as Daredevil and She-Hulk, a brief, but exciting snippet of the Netflix Daredevil theme song can be heard after Jen unmasks him. It is clear from Cox's return in She-Hulk (and his brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home) that the MCU version of the Man Without Fear seems to share many of the same features as the hero fans have come to know and love – but with a few noticeable key differences.

When Daredevil's long-awaited return was first teased in an early She-Hulk trailer, audiences were surprised to see that the Man Without Fear was sporting a new look. In the Netflix series, Daredevil's superhero suit was a solid red and black. In She-Hulk, his suit mostly maintains the same features, but the color scheme is now yellow and red, a callback to the character's classic costume in Marvel Comics.

The maker of Daredevil's suit has also changed, a creative decision that reflects the more light-hearted tone of Cox's MCU Daredevil. In She-Hulk, trendy Los Angeles-based superhero tailor Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) replaces Melvin Potter (Matt Gerald) as Daredevil's suit designer. Murdock doesn't say in "Ribbit and Rip It" why he has a new tailor; however, it has been theorized that it has something to do with the fact that in Season 3 of the Netflix series, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) forced Potter to make an exact replica of the Daredevil suit for Ben Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in order to frame Matt Murdock. Granted, this theory would imply that Cox's Netflix Daredevil is canon with the MCU, which, again, only time will tell.

A More Light-Hearted Devil of Hell's Kitchen

Cox's Matt Murdock was always more reserved in the Netflix series, but that didn't mean we never saw his lighter side. In Netflix's Daredevil, we saw that outside his working hours fighting ninja assassins or preaching morality to Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) on rooftops, he could occasionally share a laugh with Foggy and Karen, the beloved "avocados at law." There was, of course, an all-consuming darkness to Matt Murdock in the Netflix series, particularly due to his internal struggles with religious guilt and questions of morality. However, there was no doubt that Matt Murdock, attorney at law, was charming and charismatic, and yes, even at times, quick to dish out a witty retort.

That being said, Daredevil – not Matt Murdock – was never one to make a joke. He didn't take donning that suit lightly. If anything, it was a heavy burden, but one he was compelled to bear as someone with the ability to protect the people of Hell's Kitchen.

She-Hulk, however, introduces us to a much more light-hearted Daredevil. Aside from a few key moments, the MCU doesn't like to let its heroes wallow in their suffering for very long. A prime example is Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who has suffered tremendous losses during his reign as an Avenger, having lost most of his family and Asgardian people. However, aside from a few brief moments of vulnerability, Thor is almost always cloaked in MCU's comedic armor. Therefore, it shouldn't be surprising that the Daredevil we meet in She-Hulk is much more light-hearted and seemingly happier than he was in the Netflix series.

At the end of "Ribbit and Rip It," Matt and Jen have a casual one-night stand, which ends in Matt, still dressed in his Daredevil costume, doing the "walk of shame," barefoot, in broad daylight. Sure, it's a rage-inducing scene for Netflix Daredevil fans because Matt Murdock would never don his Daredevil suit in broad daylight after a romantic rendezvous. However, it is a classic MCU-style scene that makes it clear: there are similarities to this Matt Murdock, but this Daredevil has been MCU-ified.

Yes, This Daredevil Has More Quips (and They Aren't All Good)

Let's face it: there was no way Daredevil was going to make his debut in the MCU without a few classic MCU one-liners. The MCU has a tried and true formula, and Daredevil's appearance proved to be no exception. During Daredevil and She-Hulk's initial fight, Jen tells him, "You made a mistake when you messed with my client. Now I'm gonna whoop your ass!" Daredevil narrowly escapes, leaping nimbly out of a collapsing parking garage rift, and replies with a grin, "Huh. My ass remains unwhooped."

It's hard to imagine Netflix's Devil of Hell's Kitchen – especially Season 3's emotionally distraught "crisis of faith" post-Elektra's demise Matt Murdock – making sly quips about his unwhooped ass. This Daredevil's got jokes, a sure sign that the Man Without Fear truly has been born again – this time, into a much more light-hearted, MCU-approved vigilante, but with the same unwavering commitment to justice.

