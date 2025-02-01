Before Charlie Cox returns as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in Daredevil: Born Again, Disney has launched a collectible replica of the helmet worn by the hero. The mask comes at a price of $79.99 USD, and it can be ordered through the company's website. Fans shouldn't miss the chance to embody everything the Marvel hero stands for thanks to the Daredevil Mask for Adults. The collectible will also include a display device in order for fans to exhibit the mask wherever they desire to. Anyone can become a hero with the brand-new Daredevil Mask for Adults.

Daredevil has become more popular in recent years thanks to Charlie Cox's portrayal of the character. It all began with the Netflix series that pitched the Devil of Hell's Kitchen against the evil Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). The rivalry has been going on for a decade at this point. In the third season of the Netflix series, Daredevil had apparently defeated the villain for good, but the show was soon canceled by the streaming platform. Other projects from the shared universe Daredevil established were also brought to a sudden close. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist were the other heroes who saw their journeys interrupted due to these corporate decisions.

Daredevil: Born Again will bring back Charlie Cox's version of the character for adventures set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Matt Murdock was introduced during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sequel that saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) fighting against villains from alternate universes. Dario Scardapane will serve as the showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again. The title was produced under Marvel Studios' new rules to structure television series that were implemented after the strike organized by the Writer's Guild of America more than a year ago.

Disney's Unrivaled Collectibles

The new mask based on Daredevil is yet another impressive collectible launched by Disney in recent years. The company has dedicated plenty of time and resources to creating products very popular among fans of both Marvel and Star Wars. When it comes to the MCU, the movies have allowed Disney to produce replica helmets based on Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man, and even a replica of Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) hammer. Daredevil: Born Again bringing the character back to television means that the merchandise centered around the hero will continue to be produced as long as the show runs on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.