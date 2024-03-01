Daredevil is back! Or at least he will be officially when Daredevil: Born Again releases sometime next year. Charlie Cox's "Man Without Fear" was an instantaneous success amongst fans and critics alike when the popular Marvel show landed on Netflix in 2015. It spawned the creation of another universe within the ever-popular MCU, showcasing the darker and grittier side of superheroes with a focus on the streets of New York. And viewers loved it.

The show garnered thirty-nine episodes across its three-season span, leaving fans wanting more following its cancellation in 2018. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist followed in their successor's axing, and it was sad to see Marvel's Defenders Saga come to an unwanted end. Viewers didn't want to say goodbye, so when Daredevil began to make his return to the MCU, fans were understandably excited to see their favorite crime-fighting vigilante return to screens. Sadly, the wait for the latest Daredevil series will be at least another year, but the original show has plenty of amazing episodes to rewatch during the wait. According to IMDB, these are the ten best of them all.

13 “Upstars/Downstars” - Season 3, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 9.0

In any other instance, a rating of 9.0 would almost assure an episode would be among the best a series has to offer. But, not when it comes to IMDb, as a lot of episodes can cross this threshold. One of the prime examples for this is Daredevil’s Season 3 episode “Upstairs/Downstairs,” a fantastic episode that, unfortunately, didn’t get enough stars to reach top 10 status.

Here, Murdock forms an alliance with Agent Nadeem in investigating a crime, which goes as well as one would expect it to go. Is this an essential episode for folks just getting into Daredevil? Not exactly; however, if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll appreciate the intricate storyline that this episode weaves.

12 “Guilty as Sin” - Season 2, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 9.0

Out of nearly 10,000 users, “Guilty as Sin” scored incredibly high marks for its storyline and a truly shocking revelation. Here, Murdock’s law firm is spiraling out of control. All the while, someone from his past comes back to give him a stunning revelation in regard to Hell’s Kitchen.

While, on the surface, “Guilty as Sin” may seem like one of Daredevil’s lesser episodes, the plot twist surrounding the future of the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood really took viewers for a loop, and was a shocking twist that contributed to Daredevil having a breakout season. While not enough to break into the top 10, “Guilty as Sin” is still among the Netflix series’ best episodes.

11 “The Man in the Box” - Season 2, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 9.0

Don’t you just hate it when you get crossed into a crossfire with a person who is out for revenge? It truly does suck, and it sucked a lot for Murdock in the Season 2 episode “The Man in the Box.” While Murdock and Karen are on the hunt for the truth (albeit, in different ways), The Punisher is out for revenge, while his sights are squarely set on Daredevil.

If you love mysteries and action, “The Man in the Box” has a perfect blend of both, which contributed to the episode’s high ranking. Again, it wasn’t enough to be among the fan’s top 10, but it came very, very close; and, could even get into one of the coveted spots in the near future, as we strongly recommend you check out this stellar episode.

10 "A Cold Day in Hell's Kitchen" - Season 2, Episode 13

IMDb Rating - 9.1

If there's one thing controversial between fans, it's a finale. They'll either love or hate it. There's typically no in-between. Daredevil proved early on its capability of a gripping episode, and its finales were no different. And when all three make it onto a list of "Best Episodes" out of a total of thirty-nine, they must have done something right.

Season two's closer is the least favored of the trio, but that in no way makes it any less deserving of its popularity. "A Cold Day in Hell's Kitchen" sees things between Matt, Stick (Scott Glenn), Frank (Jon Bernthal), and The Hand heated to a maximum and come to a devastating culmination when one of them is seemingly murdered. It's one of those episodes that keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats.

9 "Speak of the Devil" - Season 1, Episode 9

IMDb Rating - 9.1

When allies of a protagonist find out their true identity, it can go one of two ways. They'll think it's the coolest thing that could happen to them, or they'll think they're friends with an idiot. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, Ned (Jacob Batalon) was 100% on board with his friend's superhero secret. But, for Daredevil and his buddy Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), the unexpected reveal left him feeling completely betrayed.

In his defense, finding your best friend bleeding and half beaten to death wearing a vigilante suit would be enough to shake anyone. While the next episode continues the cliffhanger reveal in "Speak of the Devil," it's not hard to see why this episode stands out for fans. Atop Foggy's discovery, Matt's beating comes at the hands of Nobu (Peter Shinkoda) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), resulting in one of the most memorable fights of the series.

8 "One Last Shot" - Season 3, Episode 12

IMDb Rating - 9.3

Daredevil's penultimate episode saw Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) and Fisk reunited, causing nothing but trouble for everyone else and a flurry of wishful thinking that his downfall might finally come. Qualms between Matt, Foggy, and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) were pushed aside as the friends worked together to try and bring down Kingpin once and for all, but alas, no such luck.

When most of the city is on the payroll of a madman, it can be quite a difficult task to put an end to his reign. And threatening an entire jury is a pretty surefire way to ensure they don't convict someone. Things looked bleak for everyone by the end of "One Last Shot" as Nadeem (Jay Ali) stared down the barrel of a gun, and the Avocados at Law were back on rough waters, leaving fans impatiently anticipating how this beloved series would finally culminate.

7 "Daredevil" - Season 1, Episode 13

IMDb Rating - 9.3

Daredevil's first season did exceedingly well, much better than anyone could've hoped. It was gripping, action-packed, incredibly dark, and started a new, exciting, grittier side of Marvel they'd not yet explored. And fans loved it. There's a reason it's the highest-rated season out of every Defenders Saga show.

To close out the series' first season, "Daredevil" brought out all the stops to ensure a memorable finale. The episode saw Kingpin arrested, freed, and arrested again, and includes one of the most intense fights of the season as Daredevil and Wilson Fisk come head to head. And who doesn't love a good reveal for a series protagonist who finally gets their suit? This episode gave audiences everything they wanted and more to close out the first season.

6 "Seven Minutes in Heaven" - Season 2, Episode 9

IMDb Rating - 9.4

The Defenders shows are bloody, gory, and just about as gritty and grimy as they could possibly get. However, The Punisher and Daredevil are arguably two of the most violent. Even today, with Marvel's extensive array of TV shows and movies, there are few that compete with the sheer brutality these Netflix originals withhold. Daredevil's first season was chocked full of violence, with that head spike and car door death still seared into people's brains, but its second installment increased it by about ten in just one scene.

"Seven Minutes in Heaven" has one of the most brutal fight sequences in all three seasons. It comes when Frank is incarcerated, and the prisoners attempt to kill him. Without giving too much of the plot and reasoning away, the result is an intense five-minute scene in which Castle murders every inmate attacking him, trying to survive by any means necessary, and providing viewers with one hell of an intense watch.

5 "Penny and Dime" - Season 2, Episode 4

IMDb Rating - 9.4

The main focus of Daredevil's second season was the introduction and exploration of Frank Castle, AKA The Punisher. His character is known for being a man with a short temper and a strict adherence to throwing every rule out of the window. He does things his way and only his way, and taking orders isn't something he takes too kindly.

Most of his time throughout the show is spent either covered in blood or engaging in some of the most brutal fights of season two. But, in the fourth episode, "Penny and Dime," things took a calmer approach. You know, after one of those classic brutal torture/fight scenes that he's known so well for. It results in arguably one of the best monologues on any television show, and Bernthal's powerful performance is like a physical and emotional punch to the gut.

4 "New York's Finest" - Season 2, Episode 3

IMDb Rating - 9.4

If there's one thing Daredevil loves, it's a good hallway fight. That, and an insane one-shot that keeps their audiences gripped until the camera finally cuts away. Season two ramped the action up a notch when it is escalated from a hallway to a stairwell during a one-V-dozens fight sequence in which Matt attempts to escape a building with nothing but his fists, feet, and a chain, taking out the lights as he goes and making for an intense four minute-sequence.

The episode "New York's Finest" darts back and forth but primarily centers on a restrained Matt Murdock as he attempts to talk the Punisher into a new way of handling things, pleading with him to stop the killing. Frank, being Frank, refuses, making for some of the most memorable scenes between the two from early on in their acquaintance and a look into how the Punisher operates, much to Matt's dismay.

3 "A New Napkin" - Season 3, Episode 13

IMDb Rating - 9.5

Saying goodbye to a show is tough. It doesn't matter if it's been a single season or fifteen years worth. If a show is good, and its characters and storylines are gripping, bidding it farewell is not something any fan looks forward to. But sadly, it's inevitable. For a series like Daredevil, whose fans created a Twitter (now X) trend with the hashtag #SaveDaredevil, it can be even harder to watch it end. Atop the dread at the thought of a final episode, there's always an accompanying worry as to whether-or-not it will end with a good finale or an unbelievably bad one.

In Daredevil's case, its finale is one of the highest-rated episodes of the entire series. While fans didn't want the credits to roll on "A New Napkin," it culminated in a way that was both satisfying and fulfilling, while also leaving the door open for any possible future endeavors with the masked vigilante and his friends. Nowadays, the only appropriate trending hashtag for this beloved show is "SavedDaredevil," and we can't wait to see what fresh antics he'll be sure to bring in 2025.

2 "The Devil You Know" - Season 3, Episode 6

IMDb Rating - 9.5

Meet Bullseye, or Daredevil, or Bullseye impersonating Daredevil. It gets confusing. Or rather incredibly frustrating in the season three episode "The Devil You Know" when Fisk sets Dex (Wilson Bethel) on a mission to paint Matt, AKA the real Daredevil, as new public enemy number one. Dressed in the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's armor, he attacks the New York Bulliten's office, where it becomes abundantly clear that he's more than deserving of that "Bullseye" title.

Impressive choreography ensues as one of the best fights of the entire series showcases an intense battle between Dex and Matt. Utilizing the environment as his pinpoint accuracy leads the way, this episode makes viewers feel as though they're in the room with them. With tight camera movements and intensity capturing every specific movement, a further developing plot, and that aforementioned impressive choreography, it's not hard to see why this episode is so high on the list of greats.

1 "Blindsided" - Season 3, Episode 4

IMDb Rating - 9.5

As mentioned before, Daredevil has some impressive one-shots and hallway fights throughout its three-season run, but episode four of the third season is, in many ways, the best of them all. It involves Matt escaping a prison when a riot breaks out thanks to Fisk, and he must fight off dozens of people as he attempts to survive the chaos. This exceptional scene is a consistent 11-minute shot, making it the show's longest one.

Ending on a cliffhanger, with Matt driven off a dock by someone presumably related to Fisk, "Blindsided" put fans and Matt through the wringer on more than one occasion. Its production, atmosphere, and the level of skill and work that went into making not just that insane one, but the episode as a whole shines throughout its entirety. It is more than deserving of the top spot as Daredevil's best episode of all.

