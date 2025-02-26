The Netflix Marvel television era is one that's held in high regard by audiences all over the world. The most popular of the collection of shows being Daredevil. Charlie Cox and the team at Marvel Television/Netflix crafted genuine art that made this project one of the greatest Marvel projects of all time. It's so renowned that Marvel Studios decided to bring it back in the highly anticipated 2025 continuation, Daredevil: Born Again.

For those looking to catch up with the first series before the Man Without Fear makes his big comeback, or are getting into the show in the first place, there are some absolutely essential episodes that one needs to make sure they watch before this next adventure. Whether an episode contains a huge plot point to remember or crucial character development/backstory, these episodes are necessary to return to before Daredevil: Born Again.

10 "A Cold Day in Hell's Kitchen"

Season 2, Episode 13

Image via Netflix

The Season 2 finale of Daredevil—like most season finales—contains some plot points that need to be experienced going into Daredevil: Born Again and character moments that are going to be carried over into the continuation (not to mention it's one of the best episodes). One of the biggest moments was when Matt Murdock finally makes the decision to confide in his good friend, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), about his secret identity.

This big conclusion episode also wraps up the first big character arc and plot surrounding Punisher (Jon Bernthal), as well as Matt's long-time love-interest, Elektra (Elodie Yung). There's no doubt that his history with the assassin is going to be brought up in this next outing. Additionally, with Punisher coming back for this new series as well, his major plot moments need to be experienced, with this being one of the biggest.