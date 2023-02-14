There isn’t much reason to be nostalgic for the 2003 Daredevil movie. Even those who are weary of modern superhero films are unlikely to see the accomplishments of Daredevil as anything more than just another earlier form of cynical studio filmmaking. This feature isn’t exactly painful to sit through, it’s just not very interesting. The action sequences aren’t very impressive, the lead performances from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner lack personality, and the whole feature is plagued by bouts of terrible-looking CGI. Its greatest asset is arguably Michael Clarke Duncan’s performance as Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin, which began the character’s strong streak of being properly translated into movies and streaming TV shows.

However, there is one sequence where Daredevil comes alive. It’s a scene that’s not only fun to watch even divorced of all context, but it also points towards an alternate version of this movie that was more Brian May than McG. I’m, of course, talking about the sequence in Daredevil set to the Evanescence tune “Bring Me to Life".

What Is This Daredevil Scene?

Let’s paint a picture of this sequence. This whole thing begins with Matt Murdock (Ben Affleck) leaving his home, only to get stopped by reporter Ben Urich (Joe Pantoliano). Their brief conversation leads to Murdock experiencing a revelation that inspires the camera to pull up to his face just as the first bars of “Bring Me to Life.” This sudden burst of lively camerawork and the unmistakable beginning of “Bring Me to Life” is like an injection of Red Bull into the veins of Daredevil. Before we even get to the good stuff in this sequence, this film is already telling you that you’re about to experience something way livelier and unabashedly ridiculous than the rest of this movie.

Right afterward, we move quickly across the New York City skyline before cutting to a stormy night, because when else is the perfect time to blast your Evanescence records? Then, we see that Elektra Natchios (Jennifer Garner) is training in her apartment so that she can kill Daredevil, the man she believes is behind the death of her father. Natchios slithers up off the floor as the song begins before bags of sand begin to descend from the ceiling. Natchios has transformed her ritzy New York domicile into a training center that would make any boxing movie protagonist jealous. The vocals of “Bring Me to Life” ratchet up in intensity as Natichios begins to unleash her powers on these bags of sand, almost as if they’re functioning as an internal monologue for this tormented figure.

As Natchios is training, Murdock is suiting up as Daredevil. Editors Dennis Virkler and Armen Minasian keep cutting between these two and their preparations for inhabiting new forms, ones that will allow them to exact internal desires they could never pursue in their personal lives. For Natchios, those desires begin and end with the murder of Daredevil, as seen by her throwing a blade across the room to puncture a bag of sand with a scribbled representation of this crime-fighter's face on it. She hits a bullseye on her target, prompting an avalanche of sand to release from the bag and pile onto the floor. As she relishes in her victory, Natchios looks behind her and spies her reflection in the mirror. “You open my eyes to everything,” the song on the soundtrack proclaims as Natchios gazes at the woman she’s become. It’s so delightfully heavy-handed, it might as well be a 2007 YouTube video made by a High Schooler juxtaposing Naruto clips with especially choice lyrics from a Fall Out Boy tune.

Why Is This Daredevil Scene So Much Fun?

Daredevil isn’t a very subtle movie, as made apparent by Colin Farrell’s wacky interpretation of Daredevil villain Bullseye. However, often, its over-the-top qualities don’t feel especially unique. Instead, its stabs at comedy or preposterousness feel too derivative of other superhero movies of the era. Meanwhile, Daredevil is such a flatly realized character here. A compelling figure in the comics and on television is here rendered without much of a personality or any dynamic qualities. We spend a whole movie with this case, but this division of Matt Murdock/Daredevil just isn’t very interesting.

That makes this “Bring Me to Life” sequence, even though it doesn’t even last two minutes, a welcome impressive highlight of Daredevil. So much of this movie is worried about adhering to the norms of other superhero films or rendering characters so blandly they won’t alienate any viewers. By contrast, the “Bring Me to Life” sequence has some verve to it. For one thing, it’s totally preposterous without anyone commenting on its ludicrousness. No self-referential lines like “What’d you expect, yellow spandex?” to soften the cheesiness. This is full-on angst, complete with ham-fisted symbolism and heightened editing touches.

It’s not totally original when considering all cinema, but this sequence suggests a Daredevil movie that tapped more into the early 2000s emo scene and, in the process, found a way to separate itself from other superhero features of this era, such as the original X-Men film. On top of all that, eschewing dialogue for this sequence (rather than leaning on the expository dialogue that drags down the rest of the movie) really allows the ludicrous visuals to sing. All the attention is on the inexplicable sandbags and intrusive lightning, which allows these elements to speak much more insightfully about what’s making these characters tick than any conversation in the script for Daredevil.

But Seriously, Let’s All Give a Big Hand For Evanescence's “Bring Me to Life”

If there’s anything that makes this sequence the highlight of Daredevil, though, it’s the simple fact that “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence is just a really good song. Having your movie stop for a music video would be a lot less forgivable if the proceedings had been put on pause for Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie.” But any chance to hear “Bring Me to Life,”, especially in a setting that leans into how the song is perfect for wallowing in an angsty mood, is incredibly welcome. The very fact that the rest of Daredevil doesn’t feature any noticeable uses of Evanescence tunes makes this montage sequence leaning exclusively on “Bring Me to Life” the best part of the entire movie by default.

Of course, even one good sequence (not to mention enjoyably committed performances from the likes of Farrell and Duncan) isn’t enough to make Daredevil a good movie. This is still a shabby feature that makes it readily apparent why the subsequent Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation of Hornhead has rarely nodded to this earlier incarnation of the character. But if you want a glimpse at what a better version of this movie that leaned into early 2000s angst looked like, well, just look at the best sequence in Daredevil. Even the power of Evanescence couldn’t make Daredevil as a whole come “to life”, but it did give the production one brief jolt of entertainment.