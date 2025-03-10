Well, Daredevil: Born Again didn't hold a single thing back. It put its anticipating audience through every emotion possible, all within a sixty-minute re-introduction. Nostalgia, excitement, guttural turmoil, and sheer devastation flooded viewers on March 4th when the show hit Disney+, and it's safe to say it made one hell of a gut punch of a return.

Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) has been named the heart of the small-screen MCU by fans and cast alike. Pair him with his fellow Avocado at Law, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and the dream team of Marvel TV characters had finally returned - for all of ten minutes. Foggy's heartbreaking death may have been speculated for a while before Born Again was released, but that in no way made losing this beloved character any easier to bear. No matter what happens in the coming episodes of this new show, it won't be the same without Foggy and his loveable personality for many fans. So, in honor of him, let's look back on some of his most iconic episodes from Netflix's original Daredevil series.