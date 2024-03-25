The Big Picture Exclusive look at new Daredevil Funko Pops at Target with colorful neon figures representing his suits throughout the years.

Funko offers 4 suits worn by Daredevil, including classic and armored suits, in vibrant colors - available in different sizes.

The Comic Cover figure features Daredevil swinging into action with vibrant colors under a blacklight variant cover.

Matt Murdock is going under the blacklight for the latest wave of Funko Pop! figures under the company's Marvel Selects line at Target. Ahead of pre-orders opening, Collider can exclusively reveal a look at five colorful new Daredevil collectibles that put a neon twist on the Hell's Kitchen vigilante. Among the selections is a new Comic Cover figure commemorating the 2014 first volume of Daredevil from Mark Waid, Chris Samnee, Peter Krause, and Javier Rodriguez, as well as four figures that represent Murdock's various suits he's worn while dispensing justice.

The four suits chosen for Funko's new Daredevil line stretch back to his introduction in 1964. Fans of The Man Without Fear can pick up a Pop! Jumbo figure showing the character in his original yellow suit, albeit with more pop thanks to a brighter yellow and a mix of pink and black for his eyes, chest, gloves, and boots with blue for his belt and billy club. The three smaller figures, then, showcase a few variant suits, including Murdock's classic suit, his suit worn during the Shadowland storyline featuring other street-level Marvel heroes, and an armored suit for extra protection, all of which sport different mixes of the vibrant yellow, blue, pink, purple, and black color scheme. Standing at 10 inches tall, the jumbo figure retails for $44.99 USD while the smaller ones go for $14.99 USD.

As for the Comic Cover figure, Funko added a bit of dynamism to The Devil of Hell's Kitchen while sticking with the glowing color scheme. Against a special blacklight variant of the cover, which shows Daredevil swinging in to save the day, the figure has a comic book flourish thanks to a bright yellow "Fwooshh" amid rising pink smoke. The collectible giant has brought action to life with its comic-inspired figures before, such as the previous Spider-Man and Nightcrawler figures, but the pop of the text gives the bobblehead something to stand out among the rest. Retailing for $29.99 USD, the 4.45-inch tall figure comes safely placed in a 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3.25-inch deep case.

What Does the Future Hold for Matt Murdock?

Close

The Daredevil Pop! figures come at an opportune time as hype builds for the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again. Although the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes temporarily stopped the cameras rolling on Murdock's rebooted adventure, progress is back underway with Nelson, Murdock, and Page - Elden Henson, Matt Murdock, and Deborah Ann Woll - back in business. Henson and Woll were initially absent from the series, but Cox was over the moon to see them return, calling Page and Nelson the "heartbeat" of the show in recent comments at Awesome Con. The series is expected to continue the spirit of the beloved Netflix series while also following up on the events of Echo with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) heading back to New York with big ambitions.

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen will also be accompanied by a few familiar faces from the original Netflix run. Most notable of the returning stars, aside from Page and Nelson, is the fan-favorite Jon Bernthal who reprises his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Wilson Bethel is also set to become Bullseye once again, picking up where his character left off in Season 3. The returning cast members are joined by a few talented newcomers, including Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James. It's been a bumpy road to Daredevil's return with a creative overhaul pushing things back much further than initially intended, but with its cast and strong new crew in place, the series appears to be in good hands.

The Daredevil Funko Pop! Blacklight figures will be available exclusively at Target and on the official Marvel Selects page. Get a look at the colorful new figures in the gallery above, and check out Daredevil on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+