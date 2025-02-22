If you've watched the original Daredevil series or seen clips from it on YouTube, you've probably encountered what could be the series' defining moment. In the Season 1 episode "Cut Man," Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) storms an apartment complex occupied by the Russian mob to save a young boy. What follows is a brutal, intense fistfight between Daredevil and the Russian mobsters that's done in a single five-minute shot.

This moment was so good that future episodes of Daredevil would try to one-up it. Even Cox's first full-fledged return to playing Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features the Man without Fear taking on a group of henchmen in a hallway. It turns out that bringing this fight sequence to life was a superheroic effort on the film crew's part.

It Took an Entire Day for the ‘Daredevil’ Hallway Sequence To Be Filmed

"Cut Man"s hallway fight was baked into the DNA of Daredevil, as creator Drew Goddard scripted the first two episodes before turning showrunning duties to Steven DeKnight. "I got to the end of reading that Episode 2 thing and, you know, it was described as this long, continuous fight in a hallway. And I thought, oh, that's great. I don't know how the hell we'll ever be able to do it, but that's great," DeKnight told /Film when discussing the fight scene. He'd eventually find someone who could bring that sequence to life: stunt coordinator Philip Silvera. Silvera had previously worked on a host of superhero-themed projects, including brief roles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's elevator escape sequence and choreographing the opening battle in Thor: The Dark World.

But while those were big blockbuster films with months of prep time, Silvera and his team only had two days to rehearse the fight — especially since director Phil Abraham was determined to capture the one-shot effect in Goddard's script. "I think that helps for the tone of the show overall, because it let us slow down the fight and gave it this very grounded feeling to it all," Silvera said in an Entertainment Weekly interview.

The time crunch grew even bigger when it came to actually filming the fight. Abraham and cinematographer Matthew J. Lloyd spent half of the shoot day figuring out all of the camera angles, meaning that Silvera and his team had only half a day to execute the fight scene. But the results are incredible to watch: the camera moves with Daredevil as he fights, even leaving some action off screen so viewers can listen to his struggles with the Russian gangsters. It also features some stealthy work on the part of Charlie Cox's stunt double, Chris Brewster: whenever the camera panned to the shadows, Brewster and Cox would switch places with a speed that matched Matt Murdock himself. Silvera had nothing but praise for the working relationship between Cox and Brewster, telling Observer.com that Brewster would handle stunts that were too physically challenging for Cox.

The Hallway Sequence Establishes How Daredevil Is Different From Other Marvel Heroes