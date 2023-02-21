It's been a great time to be a fan of Matt Murdock. Specifically, a fan of Charlie Cox's take on the character because he's been back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a fun way. From his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter's lawyer to his next venture into the Los Angeles scene with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cox's Daredevil came back in the MCU and fans loved it.

And now you can own a piece of Daredevil! Well, sort of—Hot Toys/Sideshow has released a new figure for the beloved Hell's Kitchen superhero, and he's wearing his new suit designed for him and debuted in She-Hulk. Yes, that Daredevil suit. So if you loved watching Cox flirt with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters then this is the figure for you! And come on, having a figure that looks like Cox in your home is just a win-win situation!

Not only is it Matt Murdock's walk of shame look but the figure itself includes some great features. He has "two new, hand-painted head sculpts, one with a cowled head and one with a Matt Murdock portrait. The figure has over 30 points of articulation and comes with a variety of hands, allowing a broad range of pose options. Daredevil wears an expertly tailored, screen-accurate weathered costume in dark yellow, burgundy, and gray plus a thigh holster for his Billy Club. Weapons include a pair of Billy Clubs, a Billy Club in extended mode, and a Billy Club in nunchaku mode. The figure also comes with Matt Murdock's signature sunglasses and a themed base."

Whether you watched Matt Murdock take on Kingpin in the series for Netflix or you're just becoming a fan of the character, this is a perfect figure to celebrate our favorite Catholic boy. Matt Murdock is the kind of character who is just so sad all the time, you can't help but love him. And now you can look at this Daredevil Hot Toys figure and just remember how much you love him. And when he had to wear his Daredevil suit home in the middle of the morning because he spent the night at Jennifer's and didn't bring a change of clothes.

The Daredevil 1/6 Scale Figure is currently available for pre-order at Sideshow and this is perfect for any collector—it's also a great piece to add to your shelf if you too have not stopped thinking about Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters together. Check out a few images of the figure down below.

