The Big Picture Vincent D'Onofrio discussed character crossovers between Marvel and Sony universes at Fan Expo Boston.

Kingpin's future in both the MCU and SSU remains uncertain due to complicated character rights.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be a spiritual successor to the Netflix series.

One of the stars of the upcoming Daredevil reboot just shared an interesting bit of information about the crossover potential for the future of his character. While speaking during a panel moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio talked about the differences between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and how character crossovers work between the two of them. It's confusing to say the least, considering characters like Venom (Tom Hardy) have appeared in projects set in both universes, but D'Onofrio opened up about whether his menacing crime boss villain could make the leap from MCU to SSU:

"I'm going to transparently say this: You know the whole Marvel-Sony thing, right? So there are characters — Marvel characters invented by Marvel — that are caught in between Marvel and Sony. And so it takes a long time for them to figure out who is doing what. I just never know where [Kingpin can show up]. My character is in that kind of situation, unlike Charlie's. So I don't know, it's part of the deal when it comes to playing Kingpin."

With Tom Holland's Spider-Man yet to appear in the SSU and Hardy's Venom not making more than a cameo appearance, there has yet to be a character that's spent a considerable amount of time with their foot in both camps. Kingpin was a staple in the debut animated feature from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, but Sony Animation is disconnected from the SSU, making the waters even more murky about what's possible and what isn't.

Kingpin Is Taking Shape As the New Street-Level Big Boss

The old saying may be that "anything is possible with the multiverse," but nothing makes things more unclear than good old-fashioned character rights. It's clear that the MCU has free rein to use Kingpin how they please, considering he showed up at the end of Hawkeye and was also the feature villain in Echo, Marvel's first mature rated project. The Morbius post-credit scene alluded to Sony building its own version of The Sinister Six to take on an unknown Spider-Man, but Kingpin would likely play a different role than teaming up with other villains to take on the webhead.

Marvel Studios has recently set more clear boundaries for its projects, with things such as Spotlight allowing certain characters and stories to exist without the need to further the overarching story. If the MCU is interested in telling a story where Kingpin is the central villainous street-level figure, with heroes such as Spider-Man, Daredevil, Punisher, and Kate Bishop teaming up to stop him, that's something you can color us extremely interested in.

It's unknown if Kingpin will appear in any Sony projects at this time. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things Marvel and watch D'Onofrio's menacing performance as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil, streaming on Disney+. You can check out more news from Fan Expo now!

