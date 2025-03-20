MCU fans were taken by storm in 2015 when Netflix released Daredevil, a street-level show within the same world as The Avengers that was far darker, grittier, and more mature than any other Marvel film or series ever seen before. One of the things that viewers first fell in love with was the character writing — the titular protagonist (Charlie Cox) in particular being one of the most fascinating and complex lead characters in any MCU project.

Of course, you don't get a great character without plenty of great scenes, and Matt Murdock is logically at the center of some of Daredevil's best scenes. Whether it's a particularly powerful dramatic moment, a strong piece of laid-back characterization, or a badass action sequence, these are the scenes that made Matt such a beloved character. Without them, who knows whether the show would have been as successful as it was. Without its success, who knows whether Daredevil: Born Again would have ever been made, bringing the Man Without Fear back to fans' screens.