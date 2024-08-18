The Big Picture Charlie Cox's return as Daredevil in the MCU opens up exciting possibilities for future collaborations with other Marvel characters.

The chemistry between Cox's Daredevil and Tom Holland's Spider-Man in No Way Home hints at a potentially fun and dynamic partnership in future projects.

Daredevil: Born Again serves as a spiritual successor to the Netflix series, adapting the character to the MCU with 18 episodes on Disney+.

Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again seems like a blessing from on high, but the actor has higher aspirations than just his television series. Following a panel at the Chicago FanExpo, ScreenRant reported that Cox was interested in spreading his Marvel wings. In addition to starring in his own show, the Daredevil actor hopes to find his way back to other Marvel properties. In the Disney+ era, Matt has had small cameos in She-Hulk and Echo as the acrobatic lawyer. He indicated he would love to pursue more spin-offs, especially following his collaboration with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox said:

“Being in the Spider-Man movie felt like a big step just in terms of a lot of people referencing that when I meet them. I guess you can't underestimate how much it means when these characters have [a] history in the comics. When we then get to collide onscreen, it really means a lot to the fans, and I get that. I feel that way now as well myself. So, the Spider-Man thing is such an iconic thing; the idea of Matt Murdock and Peter Parker together is just so iconic. I hope that, in the future, we get to do some more stuff together because that really is fun. That's the main thing; just that those opportunities can arise.”

Cox references the biggest selling point of Marvel: Fun. While actors and fans alike have been jaded in the past regarding the future of Marvel, Cox has the right idea about what makes the brand so popular.

Daredevil and Spider-Man Could Be the Next Phase For Marvel

Close

Marvel can go in many different directions in the future. Fans are practically champing at the bit to get a new iteration of X-Men, especially following the success of X-Men ‘97 and Deadpool & Wolverine. But there is no reason why, in the meantime, they shouldn’t pursue something that has proven to work. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt and Peter meet for the first time, and audiences went wild. To see these two historic characters on screen together was no small feat. This appearance wasn’t just something nostalgic comic fans felt. Cox and Holland have an undeniable chemistry that they should pursue in the future.

Their dynamic is a far cry from Peter’s relationship with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the best way possible. Their comedic give and take would bring a fresh perspective to the MCU, which many have been yearning for. Promising reports for Spider-Man 4 indicate that Holland isn’t out of the Marvel game quite yet, so there could still be an opportunity to see these two together. While fans wait for that to take shape, they can watch Cox's return in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ in March 2025.

WATCH ON DISNEY+