Marvel Cinematic Universe fans collectively rejoiced in theaters around the world when Charlie Cox made a surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reprising his now iconic role as Matt Murdock from the Netflix Daredevil series. Not only did this seemingly confirm a connection between the Netflix shows and the MCU, but it honored Cox’s performance as “The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen,” as he’s been praised for his more serious take on the character. Cox’s performance has been favorably compared to Ben Affleck’s first attempt to crack the character in 2003’s pre-MCU Daredevil, in which he co-starred alongside Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. It’s hard to deny that the two actors are simply miscast and take the beloved characters in an uninteresting, melodramatic direction. However, the movie surrounding them is a lot better than it’s been given credit for.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are certainly not bad actors; Affleck has turned into one of the industry’s greatest filmmakers and steadily given more mature performances, and Garner has found success with more dramatic roles outside of action franchises. However, the pair was cast as star-crossed lovers in what was intended to be the first adaptation of one of Marvel’s most popular characters, which simply didn’t work. Mark Steven Johnson’s Daredevil didn’t have the same goals as the Netflix series; the film embraced more eccentric, gothic pulp storylines in the comics such as Joe Quesada's artwork in Guardian Devil. By comparison, the series fully homage the darker, grittier depiction of the character that Frank Miller had made so popular.

Superhero films were still evolving in the early 21st century, but it was clear that no single film was going to encapsulate the entirety of influences that created a character as beloved as Daredevil. The filmmakers opted for a slightly goofier and more action-packed version of Murdock’s origin story that still explored the death of his father, his Catholic guilt, and some of the most iconic villains within his rogue’s gallery. To dismiss the film entirely based on the failures of Affleck and Garner would be to ignore Jon Favreau’s pitch-perfect humor as Foggy Nelson, Michael Clark Duncan’s genuinely intimidating version of Kingpin, and Colin Farrell’s sheer insanity as Bullseye. Everyone in 2003’s Daredevil is crushing it, except for the two stars.

2003's 'Daredevil' Is a Solid Origin Story

While origin story movies have now ground out as redundant and uninteresting, Daredevil came out at a much earlier stage in the development of Marvel adaptations. This was before the Spider-Man series was rebooted, the Fantastic Four series launched, the X-Men franchise introduced younger iterations of the characters, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe took off. Taking the time to tell the integral origin story that defines Matt Murdock was an important aspect of the film, and Johnson is able to condense the death of Matt’s father (David Keith) and the aftermath into a concise, moving opening. While it’s not quite as gritty as the Netflix version, it still defines the principles that define Matt’s religious integrity, legal idealism, and vigilante justice.

The opening moments succeed due to the success of Scott Terra as the younger Matt, so it makes for a somewhat awkward shift when Affleck steps into the role. While Affleck’s brash, melodramatic demeanor feels at odds with the relatively solid writing, it’s easy to ignore his imperfections when the supporting characters are introduced. Long before he shepherded the MCU into existence, Favreau brought Foggy Nelson’s wit, sarcasm, and reluctant integrity to life. If the comedic, Aaron Sorkin-esque legal bickering between Foggy and Matt risks moving the film too far into campiness, the nuanced flashbacks to Jack Murdock reinforce the story’s serious intentions.

'Daredevil' Is a Rogue’s Gallery For the Ages

Outside of Spider-Man, there isn’t another Marvel superhero with a supporting cast of villains as iconic as Daredevil. While Garner’s eccentric spin on Elektra may not have been successful, Michael Clark Duncan is absolutely terrifying as Kingpin. Duncan’s physically imposing, expressive performance was perfect for the gothic, stylized version of New York City that Johnson was bringing to life. He felt like a villain lifted straight off the pages of a pulp crime story, which were ironically the same things that inspired the creation of Daredevil in the first place.

However, it’s impossible to talk about the film without mentioning Colin Farrell’s absolutely bonkers performance as Bullseye; when you talk about commitment to a role, Farrell takes the ruthless assassin’s constant hostility and haughty pride so seriously that you’d almost find yourself rooting for him. Between flicking paper clips at anyone who annoys him to choking elderly passengers, Farrell embraces the campier roots of the character. He’s clearly having a blast chewing the scenery, and the final fight sequence between Daredevil and Bullseye in the church actually has some creative staging thanks to Bullseye’s attempts to block out sound.

2003's 'Daredevil' Has a Complex Legacy

Despite a relatively interesting score by Graeme Revell, a lot of solid action sequences, and the aforementioned supporting performances, reviews and reactions to Daredevil were almost entirely centered around Affleck and Garners’ performances. Since Affleck had been a bit of a media target at the time and this was the same year as Gigli and Paycheck, Daredevil was simply disregarded as another failure. Unfortunately, it seems like more fans ended up watching the indefensible spinoff Elektra than the R-rated director’s cut of the original Daredevil released in 2004, which improved a lot of the pacing issues and gave more screen time to the supporting citizens of Hell’s Kitchen.

The Netflix adaptation of Daredevil is the definitive version of the darker, more realistic depiction of the character that has become popular among older fans; however, that doesn’t mean that any other interpretation is inherently bad. Batman fans can enjoy both the dramatic adaptations by Christopher Nolan and Matt Reeves as well as the more comical depictions in the Adam West series and The LEGO Batman Movie; Daredevil fans can do the same thing in accepting two wildly different perspectives on the character. The great thing about Marvel characters that have existed for decades is that they are constantly up for reinvention, and it’s unfortunate that a fatal series of miscastings has trashed the legacy of a genuinely solid comic book movie.