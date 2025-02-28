With the highly anticipated 2025 MCU television series, Daredevil: Born Again, coming soon, people find themselves looking back on the series that it's a continuation of, Daredevil. One of the absolute greatest things about the original Daredevil series is how well executed the fight sequences are throughout all three seasons. Each time an episode was released with an incredible battle, it made headlines once again, delivering one of the best fights on television.

With people hoping that Daredevil: Born Again will deliver the same quality of action sequences, they're looking back on the astounding fights of the first show. Whether it be a scene that helped define the show as a whole or simply had some amazing choreography and moments, the battles in Daredevil are spectacular in so many different ways.

12 Daredevil & Elektra vs. The Hand

"Guilty as Sin" - Season 2, Episode 8

The inclusion of the classic Marvel Comics couple of Daredevil and Elektra (Elodie Yung) being brought into the MCU got people very excited. Not only is their story compelling, but when they fight side-by-side in the comics, it always leads to some amazing action sequences. The same can certainly be said about their team-ups in Daredevil.

The fight they have against the gang known as The Hand. The camera work on display in this scene is a huge part of what makes the fight as engaging as it is. The wonderful hand-to-hand (pun intended) combat is brought to life through some wonderful camera work that just proves that the entire team of filmmakers behind this show all knew exactly what they were doing.