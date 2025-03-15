The very first season of Daredevil is burned into my brain stronger than most, for two different reasons. First off, it premiered on my birthday — and considering that I'm a fairly quiet person, the idea of binge-watching a gritty series based on one of Marvel's iconic heroes was a great way to spend my 24th birthday. (Most of it, anyway, since my brother took me out for dinner.) The second reason is thanks to Joel McHale, of all people.

See, McHale had a short-lived comedy show titled The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, where he took a tongue-in-cheek look at various aspects of pop culture. It was basically a continuation of The Soup but I loved it — especially the episode "A Bacon of Hope," which gleefully skewered Daredevil's infamous hallway fights.

In "A Bacon of Hope," McHale kicks things off with his signature dry wit: "If you've paid any attention to movies or TV shows in the last few years, you've noticed two things — Jason Sudekis sure gets a lot of work...which is terrific. And two, audiences love fight scenes that take place in long hallways, like Daredevil, Oldboy, The Defenders, or Call Me By Your Name." With that, he segued into a trailer for an action series titled Hallway Fight, and I proceeded to crack up multiple times over seven minutes.

Joel McHale Parodied Every Aspect of 'Daredevil', Netflix, and Franchises That Go "BOOM"

Image via Netflix

From the very start, I knew that McHale was going to poke at all the conventions that made Daredevil such a beloved show, and he didn't disappoint. The moment where his friend (Dax Shepard is killed by a ninja has its dramatic tension undercut with a plea for McHale to be "a bacon of justice," rather than a "beacon of justice". Instead of a signature costume like Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, McHale is sporting a comfy hoodie. But the hilarious part is his so-called superhero name: the "Hall Monitor." It sounds cool in Russian, but I will safely say that no matter what language it's in, nobody is going to be scared of a guy calling himself "The Hall Monitor." The announcer also had me repeatedly cracking up with sentences like, "We've removed all the character development for straight fighting" and "Justice doesn't cut corners."

What I sincerely found funny was the brief aside to promote a prequel series for Hallway Fight titled Hallway Fight: Origins: Genisys. Not only were McHale and his co-stars taking a shot at Terminator Genisys, but they also showcased how ridiculous certain franchise prequels can be, since they often provide underwhelming answers to questions the original film raised.

In this case, it's just an architect trying to build the world's longest hallway to avenge his dead wife. It was around that point that I messaged a friend, saying "Hallway of Vengeance!" This immediately became an in-joke between my closest friends, and I freely admit it popped into my head when watching the Daredevil: Born Again prequel.

Joel McHale Got a Star-Studded Cast For His 'Daredevil' Parody

When I wasn't laughing at the various shots being fired at Daredevil, I kept wondering: "How'd he get all those people?" FYI: "Those people" refers to the rest of the actors in Hallway Fight, and it's quite a collection of talent. In addition to Shepard, Jesse Williams plays the grief-stricken hallway builder, Adam Scott plays a random assassin, Jon Cryer is a journalist who works for the "Daily Trombone" — three guesses as to which superhero that's referencing — and the mysterious ninja is played by none other than James Van Der Beek. What makes it hilarious is that, in comparison to McHale, most of them either play their roles straight or break character at the right moment.

Cryer offers to help out with his seemingly vast computer skills until McHale says "We're looking for a more diverse sidekick!" Williams pours some legit grief into his performance, making it all the funnier when he slaps a guy. And Scott takes offense to McHale puppeteering him to shoot the rest of his thugs. What tickled me was the appearance of Christine Ko as the city's leading public defender... who's also a newspaper reporter. That's just the right amount of absurd, and it's not far off from how Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) went from secretary to reporter to lawyer during Daredevil's run.

While Daredevil will always have a place in my heart, I'll definitely say that Joel McHale did a great parody of it. It's even further proof that he should bring back The Soup in some form, or continue to poke fun at pop culture in some form.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is available to stream on Netflix.