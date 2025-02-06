Marvel Cinematic Universe fans’ excitement for Daredevil: Born Again continues to grow, especially after the sequel series’ first trailer suggested that it will have a dark, intense tone similar to that of Netflix’s acclaimed original Daredevil show. But Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane recently made some comments about the earlier series that most fans will likely object to and which raise concerns that the new show may not be of as high quality as the trailer suggests. While comparing the two shows during an interview with SFX Magazine, Scardapane said, “The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic,” but also asserted that, “At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is. I felt that had been done.” He elaborated that, “I just didn’t want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things.”

While this alludes to an understandable desire to have an energetic narrative with active characters, it also suggests a misunderstanding of some of the original show’s appeal. The cast of Daredevil is anything but passive, and while some of the most memorable scenes from the series are its unique superhero action sequences and explosive confrontations between Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the villains he faces, the quieter dialogue scenes in which the characters reflect on their experiences and question their next courses of action are equally important, sometimes even more so, and are generally very well written and performed. This is shown in the second scene in the overall series, a lengthy dialogue in which Matt questions his morality, which establishes many of the themes and emotional challenges the character will deal with throughout the show in a highly efficient manner.

'Daredevil' Is Full of Memorable Dialogue