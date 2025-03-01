With Daredevil: Born Again right around the corner, I’m sure I’m not the only one refreshing on Netflix’s Daredevil to be prepared for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s continuation of the beloved series. During this re-watch, I fell back in love with the occupants of Hell's Kitchen and found myself more enamored with Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) struggles with being the best hero he can be for not only his city but the ones he loves than when I was watching the series when it debuted almost 10 years ago. Daredevil is not only a well-written series, it's acclaimed for its stunt work and fight choreography and, of course, is probably most well known for its iconic hallway action sequences. But nothing holds a candle to the 10 minutes and 43 seconds of pure chaos when Murdock fights his way out of a prison in Season 3, Episode 4, "Blindsided."

‘Daredevil’ Season 3’s Hallway Scene Wasn’t Planned To Be a Oner

Image via Netflix

This sequence was shot in a single take, making it what people in the industry call a "oner." A oner that wasn’t exactly planned to be that way, as Daredevil showrunner, Erik Oleson, admits that the epic Season 1 hallway fight that clocked in around 3 minutes, consisted of several takes stitched together to make it seem like it was shot in one continuous take. The director of the episode, Alex Garcia Lopez, came up with the idea to have it be one continuous shot, even with a piece of dialogue between Murdock and an Albanian crime boss smack-dab in the middle of the mayhem. In an interview with Vulture, Lopez explained that keeping the dialogue scenes part of the one-shot would add to the urgency and claustrophobic feeling, and boy was he so right. This scene made my heartbeat skyrocket because it truly felt like Murdock had no chance of escaping. The small hallways paired with the red lighting and sirens of the prison's lockdown was enough to have me at the edge of my seat, but the meticulous choreography that encompassed this one-take is really what took my anxiety to new heights.

The entire sequence consisted of 12 pages of script, and to pull off the production in one-take the crew would need to take at least a full day off from filming to rehearse the complexities and ensure perfection. This also required the higher-ups to sign off since the cameras wouldn't be rolling while they rehearsed, but the enthusiasm of Cox himself and camera operator Jeff Dutemple paired with Lopez and Oleson was enough to get the green light. The crew had 12 hours to pull off the filming of this scene, and possibly the most impressive part of the whole sequence is that, while Cox did about 80% of the stunts himself, his stunt double, Chris Brewster, filled in the rest with what is called “Texas switches” — moments when an actor and a stunt change places, but in this instance they needed to happen at a pace the viewer wouldn't notice. Lopez explained in his Vulture interview:

“For example, when he’s in the hallway where the police guys come at him and start hitting him with the baton, one moment it’s Brewster, and then he gets hit with the baton a bunch of times. He falls down, he gives one kick, which is him, and then the second kick is given by Charlie, sort of laying next to him, and then Charlie gets up. So there’s these constant Texas switches happening throughout the oner.”

Having this information about what went into this epic hallway scene embedded in my brain only amplifies my anxiety thinking back on it, knowing that every single detail needed to be pitch-perfect for the team behind it to deliver what they delivered. The team even had a back-up plan called "Plan Z," where they had footage filmed from angles to look like CCTV footage, which you see being watched from that perspective later on in the season, where the scene could cut to if everything didn't go according to plan. Seven takes later, the sequence was completed, and everyone involved, including the higher-ups, ran a victory lap, knowing they set an even higher precedent for what can be accomplished in the comic book adaptation medium.

The Storytelling of ‘Daredevil’ Amplifies This Sequence