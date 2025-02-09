Daredevil: Born Again is one of the most hotly anticipated television shows of the year, with Marvel devotees and TV fans who may usually steer clear of superhero media awaiting the continuation of Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) Marvel Cinematic Universe journey with similar levels of excitement. But the sequel series does have its work cut out for it if it hopes (as it should), to reach the same levels of quality as the first Daredevil show, originally produced for Netflix. Daredevil is a masterpiece of comic book-inspired storytelling as well as simply great television, consistently delivering epic action sequences and rich drama accentuated by high production values and superb acting. While the series’ remarkable consistency is one of the many great things about it, a particularly striking episode from the first season continues to stand out nearly 10 years after release, and this installment is one Born Again’s creators will hopefully have studied especially closely so that the new show can be worthy of the original’s lasting legacy.

Season 1, Episode 9, titled “Speak of the Devil,” begins with one of several flashforwards to a sequence in which Matt, in his masked identity as the superhero that will eventually be dubbed Daredevil, battles Nobu Yoshioka (Peter Shinkoda) — a member of The Hand with training in similar mystic ninja arts to those Matt knows who is in league with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Other portions of the episode depict events from recent days that led up to the fight, with Matt initially frustrated at how Fisk’s recent public announcement of his supposedly charitable plans for New York City upends all the work Matt and his friends and colleagues have done in the hopes of exposing the crime lord’s illegal acts.

“Speak of the Devil” Is ‘Daredevil’s Best Exploration of Matt’s Morality