The prevailing theory is that the shows will pop back up on either Disney+ or Hulu, though Disney has yet to comment.

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and the crossover – The Defenders, are slated to be taken off Netflix by March 1. Anyone tuning in to watch their favorite Defender will be met with the news that "This show is available until March 1."

While this news is certainly a surprise, it is not unexpected. With the growth and popularity of the Marvel shows on Disney+, this felt inevitable. What’s more, the deal Netflix had with Marvel for the characters has expired, with the rights for these series reverting to Disney, which is why certain characters like Matt Murdock and Kingpin have been able to show up in the MCU.

Not all the Marvel shows on Netflix were certified hits with critics; however, most had strong fan bases and dedicated followings. As such, there was significant global dismay when Netflix announced in 2018 that they were canceling all Marvel shows on their slate.

Though it is quite disappointing to hear that the shows are leaving, it is also understandable, especially as the shows now feel like an ode to a different time – when Marvel experimented its run on television with shows on Netflix, ABC, and Hulu, before hitting the homerun it now enjoys with Disney+. As such, while it is not confirmed yet, there is speculation that shows will be heading over Disney+, or possibly, the Disney-owned Hulu – due to the mature content of the shows.

In 2013, the collaboration of Netflix and Marvel was announced to the delight of fans globally, and in 2015, the first show – Daredevil – debuted. Between then and 2019, the digital media giant produced 13 seasons across the six shows. Fans were gearing up for an expected exciting fourth season of Daredevil when the cancellation of all Marvel shows on the announced. This announcement definitely feels reminiscent of that, as there was small comfort in the fact that fans could always rewatch the shows on the platform, as with all other Netflix original shows.

While this marks the end of an era, fans who still want to revisit the shows can still watch them on Netflix until they are taken off at midnight on February 28.

