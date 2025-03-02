Although the reactions to the Marvel shows that originally aired on Netflix were generally quite mixed (looking at you Iron Fist and The Defenders), there has been nothing but the highest of praise given to the three seasons of Daredevil. Even if the term “dark and gritty” has become a cliché at this point, Charlie Cox created a version of Matt Murdock that felt grounded in the essential source material from the comics, as he understood the unquenchable desire for justice that made Daredevil such a compelling hero. As excellent as Cox was, Daredevil also did a great job at establishing other Marvel characters that had their own passionate fanbases. The Daredevil episode “Penny and Dime” offered the perfect introduction of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, and served as an excellent set-up for The Punisher series.

2 What Happens in ”Penny and Dime?”