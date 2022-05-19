Matt Murdock is back and better than ever. Variety reports that the Man Without Fear is making his way to Disney+ as part of a new Daredevil series, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord set to write and executive produce. No formal announcement about a cast has been released, though fans can anticipate Charlie Cox, who played Murdock for three seasons in the Netflix-turned-Disney+ series of the same name, to return, as he recently appeared in a cameo role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The news from Variety confirms longtime rumors that have been floating since Cox’s appearance in No Way Home, though few details are available on the existence of this news series, especially without an official announcement from Disney or Marvel. (Reps from Marvel Studios declined to comment for the Variety story.) Corman and Ord previously collaborated on the USA Network series Cover Affairs starring Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham, the tone of which seems fitting for one third of Marvel’s Team Red.

The move seems a long time coming on Disney’s part, considering that both Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the villainous Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, both reprised their roles within the larger Marvel universe this past Christmas, with D’Onofrio appearing in Hawkeye. It was long debated whether the pre-Disney+ shows were considered part of MCU canon, but now it seems that we have a definitive answer to that question, though whether this new series will pick up where season three of the original Daredevil left off has yet to be seen.

Image via Netflix

If this news series does indeed continue the canon set up by the pre-Disney+ shows, it could change the game entirely for the MCU going forward, particularly for the upcoming series set to premiere on Disney+. Rumors were already swirling that Matt Murdock or some of his associates would appear in this summer’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, given that Jennifer Walters and Murdock are both lawyers and have crossed paths in the comics. There are also explicit connections to the Man Without Fear in existing shows, with Wilson Fisk having appeared in Hawkeye and Echo, played by Alaqua Cox in the same show and her own upcoming spinoff, famously known as an associate of Daredevil.

This could also mean that we might see even more heroes in the MCU proper going forward, as the original Daredevil tied into not only one, but five other shows, including Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. Will we finally see the street level heroes interacting with their fellow New Yorker superheroes? Does this mean that Frank Castle will finally show up in Moon Knight, like fans theorized? Only time will tell.

Further details, including whether Cox and any of the original Daredevil’s other stars, including Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Rosario Dawson, will reprise their roles in the series, have not been released.

