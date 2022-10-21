Now that Season 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is done and all cards are on the table, its cast members (mostly) don’t need to hold back and can get a bit spoilery about the show and its surprises. One guest star that fans are really paying attention to is Charlie Cox. The actor’s return to the MCU was massively celebrated in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and his guest appearance on She-Hulk provided us with a little glimpse of his upcoming super-sized Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

In a recent interview with Marvel.com, Cox revealed he was just as surprised as anyone else that he got invited back to reprise his most famous role. After the critically acclaimed Netflix series Daredevil got canceled, Cox thought that was it, and confessed he was disappointed but “felt like we'd done a good job, and we had an amazing time and we could only be grateful for what we'd had.” That’s why getting a call from mega-producer Kevin Feige in the middle of a global health crisis was such a shock:

“It was in the middle of the pandemic. Everyone was in lockdown. My wife and I had been out for a walk with our children, and when I came back, I had a voicemail saying— it was from Kevin's assistant saying, ‘This is Kevin Feige's assistant. Would you please call us back?’ So my wife freaked out, and I immediately called the number and was put through to Kevin. We had a brief conversation about how crazy the world is right now and everything like that. I thought maybe he was going to ask me if I would consider doing some big charity event, a video or something to raise money and funds for people suffering during the pandemic. I did not expect to be asked to reprise the role. I have a great mental image in my head of my wife sitting on the steps desperate to know what was happening on the phone.”

Even though Matt Murdock is very much present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his fully-fledged comeback will only happen in a couple of years: The character is slated to be the center of attention in Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series that will function as a soft reboot of the Netflix series. In another interview, Cox revealed that he hasn’t even looked at a script yet, so it’ll be a while before we have concrete information of the Daredevil series.

Through his participation in She-Hulk, however, Marvel has already signaled to fans that this new Daredevil story might be a little more lighthearted, as all previous Marvel series were. The challenge for Daredevil: Born Again screenwriters will be to find the balance between the gritty setting that made the Netflix show so compelling and the more fun aspect that is present in the great majority of MCU projects.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere in early 2024. You can stream all episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney+ now. Check out a clip of Daredevil in the latest Marvel series below: