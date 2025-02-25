Revisiting Netflix's Daredevil before Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4? In Season 1 of the hit show created by Drew Goddard, audiences are introduced to the titular hero who becomes a masked vigilante to take down iconic villain Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Daredevil Season 1 sees Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) turning to vigilante justice while his friends Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) try to fight the corruption in Hell's Kitchen in their own way, through the law and investigative journalism. All of these approaches to taking down Kingpin come together in the action-packed Season 1 finale. Is it possible to take down someone as powerful as Fisk? Are there any authorities in Hell's Kitchen that can still be trusted? And, most importantly for Matt emotionally, can he ever get Foggy to trust him again without giving up the Daredevil mantle?

The ‘Daredevil’ Season 1 Finale Centers on Detective Hoffman