Daredevil Season 2 centers on Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) facing off against the mysterious order of ninjas known as the Hand, led by Nobu Yoshioka (Peter Shinkoda). After Elektra Natchios (Élodie Yung) re-enters Matt's life, they have a passionate romance while also trying to figure out how to rob Nobu and the Hand of their power. In the Daredevil Season 2 finale, Matt and Elektra must figure out how to take on Nobu without falling right into his trap. In addition to taking on the Hand, Matt battles his personal demons and wonders if he can ever be honest with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) about his double life. Meanwhile, there are huge changes for Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and the introduction of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). There’s a lot going on this season and there are some things you may have missed that come back in the spin-offs The Defenders and The Punisher.

What Is Nobu’s Plan in the ‘Daredevil’ Season 2 Finale?