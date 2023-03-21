The Devil of Hell's Kitchen might be able to continue the story we know him for, although not in the way you might be expecting. Erik Oleson, one of the showrunners from Netflix's television adaptation of Daredevil, sat down for an interview with ScreenRant, where he discussed how the future of the character might not be completely separate form what came before. Disney+ is set to expand the hero's world, in their upcoming television series, Daredevil: Born Again. Officially, the project is not a direct sequel to the show launched by Netflix during the second half of the last decade. But Oleson feels there's a spiritual connection, of sorts, linking the two stories:

I'm rooting for them. I don't have any inside information for you. I knew it was going to happen just from rumblings through friends in the grapevine of the Marvel family. But I really don't know what they're planning yet. We used pieces of Born Again in our season. I still call [Daredevil: Born Again] season 4, but they're trying to insist it isn't, so I'll go along with whatever they want to call it. I'm very happy that Charlie [Cox] and Vincent, and hopefully more of our Marvel friends, will get a chance to go make more of the show. I'm a huge fan of them; I'm a huge fan of the show. I look forward to seeing what it is. I hope it's great, let me put it that way.

Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as Matt Murdock for Disney+, after previously bringing the hero to life for Netflix. The character's origin story establishes how, when a truck full of dangerous chemicals crashes near Matt and spreads its contents, the boy's vision is severely damaged, living with a heightened sense of echo-location. After years of training in different forms of martial arts, Murdock vows to protect the people of New York from crime, wearing the horned cowl of Daredevil. Netflix's version of the character was present for three seasons of his own, until the series was canceled when Disney decided to launch their own streaming service.

While it is nice to hear Oleson claim that Daredevil's adventures will continue in some way without deviating too much from what was already established for the character, the sentiment is still baffling due to how Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy (Elden Henson) are not expected to return for the Disney+ series. If this version of Matt Murdock is indeed the one audiences were introduced to back in 2015, there should be a good reason as to why he wouldn't be around his best friends anymore. Nevertheless, fans will get to see some familiar faces in the upcoming show.

Image via Disney +

RELATED: 'Daredevil: Born Again' Adds 'Arrow' Writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree

Who Else is Coming Back for Daredevil: Born Again?

It was recently announced that Jon Bernthal, who played the Punisher in the original Netflix series, will reprise the role in Disney+'s project. The vigilante crossed paths with Daredevil during the second season of the show, where the two clashed regarding their different points of view for bringing justice. Frank Castle argued that it didn't matter if people like him killed villains, while Murdock firmly believed that it wasn't up to them to take lives. Punisher won't be the only villain making a comeback, as Vincent D'Onofrio will return to the role of the Kingpin. The Jurassic World actor previously appeared as Fisk in the 2021 series, Hawkeye.

While you wait for the new version of the character to come back (tentatively) next year, you can check out the trailer for the final season of Daredevil below: