The upcoming series will also see the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again resumed with a new showrunner and directors Benson and Moorhead.

Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) next mission just got a lot more complicated, with Deadline confirming reports that Wilson Bethel will reprise his role as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again. The character is set to appear in three episodes of the upcoming series, which will also feature the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk after his recent appearance in Echo. Bethel is yet another cast member from the Netflix Daredevil series to return for the hero's next adventure on Disney+, after it was confirmed that Jon Bernthal will also appear in the new project as The Punisher.

Benjamin Poindexter was introduced in the third season of Daredevil as an army veteran and a former FBI agent who had special talents for target neutralization. He was recruited by Kingpin due to his vulnerable state, forcing him to dress up as Daredevil to change the public's perception of the hero. The plan would initially work until Matt Murdock decided to clean his name by fighting against Poindexter. It remains to be seen how Bullseye will fit into the events of Daredevil: Born Again, considering how Matt and Wilson will have to adapt to the aftermath of this month's Echo, starring Alaqua Cox.

Filming on Daredevil: Born Again recently resumed after pausing due to the Writers Guild of America strike that took place last summer. While the cameras stopped rolling, the series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe went through a creative overhaul, with the studio hiring Dario Scardapane as the new showrunner behind the series. Scardapane had plenty of experience with the Marvel characters connected to Daredevil, with him serving as a writer for The Punisher. Years after that series came to an end, Marvel Studios brought him on board to continue Frank Castle's journey on television.

Who is Behind 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be the lead directors of Daredevil: Born Again. The filmmakers previously worked on Moon Knight, introducing audiences to Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and his multiple personalities. The pair went on to direct the second season of Loki, following Tom Hiddleston's titular character as he tried to protect the multiverse from He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and the potential arrival of his variants. Benson and Moorhead are currently working on Matt Murdock's return, with Wilson Bethel being the latest cast member from the Netflix series to join Daredevil's next chapter. Hopefully, it'll be easier for Matt to confront him this time.

