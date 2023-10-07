The Big Picture Funko releases limited edition exclusive Daredevil Pop! featuring his iconic Shadowland suit, perfect for fans' collections.

The new figure is a tribute to the Shadowland comic run, where Daredevil becomes the leader of a ninja organization, the Hand, and confronts Bullseye.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil series, featuring Charlie Cox's return, is set to continue Murdock's story.

Fans are quite eager to see Matt Murdock return to their screen with Daredevil: Born Again. While there’s still time for that wish to fulfilled, Funko is keeping fans prepped with its limited edition exclusive Daredevil Pop! The new figure takes inspiration from his iconic Shadowland suit. The 3 3/4-inch tall figurine sees The Man Without Fear head to toe in his black suit with a stern expression and Billy club in hand. The figure comes finished with a window-box packaging and is a perfect addition to fans’ collections.

In the Shadowland comic run, written by Andy Diggle and illustrated by artist Billy Tan, Matt finds himself at the helm of a ninja organization, the Hand, and uses its members to take down criminals. However, he plunges further into darkness symbolized by his black suit, when he comes face to face with Bullseye. As things get further out of hand other heroes get involved. Fans of this comic run will find themselves especially drawn to the new figure.

Daredevil fans were on cloud nine when Marvel Studios announced Charlie Cox’s return to the small screen in an 18-episode standalone series. The original series ran for three successful seasons on Netflix before it was cut short, leaving fans wanting more. In part, it’s their demand to see Cox as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen that brought the character to the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the series had many great characters, it's uncertain which ones will return beyond Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who made his first appearance in the Disney+ Hawkeye series.

What to Expect From ‘Daredevil: Born Again?’

The series began production earlier this year and was expected to wrap at the year's end, however, the production stalled in the face of the strikes. Nonetheless, as SAG-AFTRA nears a deal after writers finally got one, the series is expected to return to production when actors reach an agreement. As for whether the new series will be a reboot or continuation of the original series, Cox previously revealed, “We potentially get to tell some of the stories over and over again. In the same way that they do in the comics you know every now and again, they stop back at the beginning of Murdock's journey as a little boy, and they tell the whole origin story again. So maybe we'll get to do that."

Currently, there’s no release date for Daredevil: Born Again. You can pre-order the new Pop here.