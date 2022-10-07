It happened! It finally happened! In this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Charlie Cox finally graced our screens once again as Daredevil. To commemorate this highly anticipated moment, two character posters have been released for both Daredevil and his secret identity.

For three seasons, Cox captivated audiences as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil. In the show, he played Matt Murdock, a charismatic, blind New York City lawyer by day and vigilante by night. But, when the series got canceled by the streamer in 2018, fans were heartbroken. One of the biggest questions following the cancelation was Cox’s status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many fans worried that the character might get recast or forgotten about, and we had seen the last of him. But with Cox’s Matt Murdock showing up briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home and a new series, Daredevil: Born Again, announced for Disney+, fans could finally breathe. But now, with She-Hulk, they could finally cheer, getting to see the character in costume once again.

In the first character poster, we get a nice full-body look at Daredevil’s new super suit. Ditching the classic red suit many fans imagine the character in to instead pay homage to the character’s origins. Daredevil is in a super-suit with a yellow helmet and sleeves with a red body. It bares a resemblance to the very first suit the character wore in the comics, all the way back in 1964’s “Daredevil #1.” Another fun detail on the poster is, instead of crediting Cox, it says at the top “Matt Murdock is Daredevil.” Additionally, when the official Daredevil Twitter account posted the poster, they captioned it “*cue the applause*.” Showing they knew exactly how every fan was about to react.

Image via Disney+

The second poster features Cox as Matt Murdock, dressed in a sharp suit and holding his cane. This poster was tweeted with the caption “*another Attorney at Law has entered the chat*,” teasing the scene in the episode where Matt Murdock goes toe-to-toe with Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in the courtroom. This poster also, more traditionally, has “Charlie Cox is Matt Murdock” at the top.

She-Hulk has been created and written by Rick and Morty and Silicon Valley writer Jessica Gao with episodes directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. For his guest appearance in the series, Cox joined a cast that includes Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong.

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begins streaming on October 13, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the full-character posters below: