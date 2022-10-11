The Man Without Fear's had many popular comic book runs, but one in particular seems to have influenced his appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Much rejoicing was heard in various corners of the Internet last week, as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law brought Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock into the orbit of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). While Cox had previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this marks his first full appearance as Murdock following the cancelation of the Daredevil series on Netflix. And Daredevil's appearance not only showcases the potential path he will take in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but it also draws from a fan-favorite run featuring the Man Without Fear, specifically Mark Waid's work.

Waid is perhaps best known for his work at DC Comics, including the classic Kingdom Come miniseries with Alex Ross and Superman: Birthright with Lenil Francis Yu. But his Marvel work is just as impressive; his Fantastic Four run with the late, great Mike Wieringo re-established why the First Family was one of Marvel's premier super-teams, and his S.H.I.E.L.D. series folded characters from the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series into Marvel Comics canon. But it was Daredevil that really stood out, due to the approach Waid and a number of artists including Paolo Rivera and Chris Sammee took.

Image via Marvel Comics

With Daredevil, Waid took the same approach that he did with Fantastic Four and went back to the character's swashbuckling roots. This Daredevil performed insane acrobatics and delivered wry observations to his foes. This approach served as a total 180 from Frank Miller's gritter take that had become the norm with Daredevil stories. In addition, the artwork that Sammee, Rivera, and other artists provided was brighter than Miller's work, playing up the reds in Daredevil's costume as well as finding a new way to depict his trademark "radar sense."

The two biggest standouts of Waid's run are how he managed to reinforce Daredevil's standing in the mainstream Marvel Universe, and the approach to the Man Without Fear's love life. Throughout this run, Daredevil fought foes including the Mole Man and Ulysses Klaw — with the latter wreaking havoc on his superhuman senses. He also brushed shoulders with other heroes including the Silver Surfer and Captain America, which served as a reminder that the Marvel Universe is a very big and very varied place. As for Murdock's love life, he has a brief fling with the Black Cat and soon strikes up a relationship with fellow lawyer Kirsten McDuffie. He even literally sweeps a bride off her feet in Daredevil #1!

Image via Disney+

These elements are present throughout Murdock's appearance in She-Hulk. When he first appears in costume, he's sporting a bright red and yellow get-up that also doubles as a nod to his very first costume. He also keeps flirting with Jennifer, whether it's at the bar in their civilian identities or on the rooftop when he notices her heartbeat increases in his presence. The two even end up spending the night together — which leads to one of the episode's most memorable moments when the Man Without Fear strolls through a sunny California neighborhood. Murdock is even more acrobatic than he was in the Netflix series, leaping from building to building with the grace of an Olympic gymnast.

Using Waid's run as an influence not only provides a fresh source of inspiration for Cox's future appearances as Daredevil, but also proves that the character can grow and evolve. In fact, the Daredevil Netflix series ended on a high note, with Murdock choosing to begin a new practice with his friends Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). And even though the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series looks to take its inspiration from the Miller storyline, having elements of Waid's run could also prevent it from treading well-worn ground — especially since that storyline was a major driving force of Season 3 of the Netflix series.

