The Big Picture Funko has released a new Daredevil Pop figurine featuring Charlie Cox in his avatar from the She-Hulk series, complete with Daredevil's latest suit and nunchucks.

Daredevil is set to return for a stand-alone series called Daredevil: Born Again, which will consist of 18 episodes and will explore Matt Murdock's world in the MCU.

Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Kingpin from the original series, and the show aims to provide what fans want while offering an original and emotional storyline with significant payoffs.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in the MCU. While his stand-alone series has currently halted production in the light of ongoing strikes, Funko has fans covered with its new Daredevil Pops! The figurines take on the likeness of Cox in his avatar from the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series.

The bobblehead figurine comes finished with Daredevil’s latest suit in red and golden color scheme with red and silver nunchucks in his hands. For the fans of the character and collectors in general the new Pop is one to look out for. While Matt Murdock made a quick entry in the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home the character was properly reintroduced in She-Hulk with an appearance in the final three episodes.

What to Expect From Daredevil?

Now the devil of Hell’s Kitchen will return for a larger stay with a stand-alone series, Daredevil: Born Again which is eighteen episodes long. Just to think about the staggering number of episodes makes fans wonder about all the ground the series will cover in terms of Matt’s world in the MCU. The series was supposed to film till December, later this year, however, those plans will certainly move into next year.

Image via Funko

While it’s unclear if at all or how the studio will reconcile the story from the original Netflix series, it is certain Daredevil is going to slightly adapt to the MCU. In She-Hulk we saw a lighter side of the character already, but it’ll be interesting to see how Matt goes about his business of being an attorney by the day and vigilante by the night.

Along with Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise Kingpin from the original series. He was introduced in the Hawkeye series right before No Way Home came out. Speaking of the series, the actor previously revealed, “To give them (the fans) what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that's what we're doing on the show. It's definitely an original way to look at this, and it's really deep, really emotional.” He went on to tease the plans for a sequel adding, “And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it.”

While we wait for Daredevil: Born Again to premiere on Disney+, you can check out the new Pop below and pre-order here: