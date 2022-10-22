When it was first announced that the fan-favorite anti-hero Daredevil was going to have a guest role in the latest Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, we didn’t exactly know what to expect. What would such a gritty vigilante do in a series that’s completely rooted in comedy and self-reference? The answer to that was the introduction of a Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) that’s very different from what we previously saw on the Netflix series. However, the 3-season show was kept very much alive in She-Hulk – especially in one of its best (and funniest) scenes.

Back in 2015, one of the first highlights from the now-canceled Daredevil series was an intense fight that happened in the very beginning of Season 1. In the episode titled “No Good Deed”, Matt takes on a hallway of thugs in an uninterrupted fight. The sequence was mirrored by the series itself, with another hallway fight in Season 3. So She-Hulk couldn’t ignore that. In episode 8, Matt is also surprised to find a hallway full of enemies waiting to fight him… but the battle is cut short when Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk form crashes down from the ceiling and eliminates all thugs at once. We all had a good laugh at that, and as Charlie Cox told Marvel.com, so did he:

“It's so clever, and it's good because it's cool because at least you've got some of [the fight]. It starts, so you get to feel like, oh, cool, we've got a hallway stunt fight scene. But then there's that excellent kind of drop-the-mic moment where She-Hulk comes into the room. That was so clever. Jessica Gao [series creator and showrunner] is amazing. I absolutely loved working with her. I thought her scripts were sensational, and it was a real pleasure.”

Image via Disney+

Across its nine episodes, She-Hulk poked fun and satirized many Marvel Studios stories and tropes in movies and TV shows. The self-reference and breaking-the-fourth-wall jokes reached a new height when the title character jumped out of the Disney+ catalog and visited the Marvel Studios headquarters in order to question some decisions and personally talk to the person in charge — namely the AI K.E.V.I.N. So, inside the She-Hulk universe, the hallway fight scene stunt reference makes complete sense.

Cox is set to make his fully-fledged return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode Disney+ series that is set to premiere in early 2024. Not much is known about the series at this point, but Cox has stated it won’t be a “Season 4” of the Netflix series, but rather a soft reboot for the character. Vincent D’onofrio is set to reprise his role as Kingpin, as he already did in Hawkeye.

You can stream all episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ now. Watch the full hallway fight scene from Netflix’s Daredevil below: