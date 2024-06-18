The Big Picture Rosario Dawson discussed a potential return to Marvel as Claire Temple, expressing interest in reuniting with former co-stars in the franchise.

Dawson shared her favorite moment from She-Hulk at Fan Expo Boston, praising a scene involving Charlie Cox's character in the series.

Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney+ next year. Dawson has not yet been confirmed to return to the series.

One of Marvel's most under-appreciated stars from a largely discarded corner of the universe may not be done with the franchise yet. While speaking during a panel at Fan Expo Boston, moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub, Rosario Dawson spoke about a potential return to Marvel as well as a divisive MCU Disney+ project. Dawson portrayed Claire Temple in the Marvel Netflix Defenderverse, making her last appearance in Luke Cage in 2018. Dawson was asked if she was interested in returning to Marvel to portray Claire Temple, to which she responded:

"I have to say that was one of the things that I signed the most while I was here. It's so great to be able to spend time with Jeph [Loeb]. We were at dinner last night and I got to see Vincent [D'Onofrio] and Charlie [Cox] and everyone. So I would absolutely love it... I would love to hang with them and play with them again. That was such a great time. And, you know, Marvel, Disney, they got my number, they know where I am."

Dawson's portrayal of Claire Temple in the Netflix Marvel shows was many fans' first introduction to her and helped catapult her into stardom. With Daredevil: Born Again bringing back Cox, D'Onofrio, and even Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson, a return for Dawson's Claire may not be hopeless. After undergoing recent structural changes that will allow different parts of the MCU to exist independently of one another, without each project having to further the overall narrative, the door is wide open for characters such as Claire to come back and play in the Marvel sandbox, even if she won't be on the roster to face the next big-bad villain.

Rosario Dawson Shares Her Favorite Moment From ‘She-Hulk’

Close

However, Dawson couldn't stick to just business when speaking at the Fan Expo panel. In the midst of talking about her potential return as Claire Temple, she also spoke about one of her favorite MCU scenes featuring a character she interacted with several times in Netflix's Daredevil series and in The Defenders:

"I know some folks didn't love the walk of shame that [Charlie] did on She-Hulk, but I thought that was fire. It was hilarious. You know, all is forgiven. I've had my coffee too, I get it."

She-Hulk was mostly appreciated by critics reviewing the series in good faith, landing a respectable 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the series faced a mountain of sexist review bombing from general audiences even before its release, which resulted in a 32% audience score. Thoughts on the over-arching show aside, Daredevil's return in She-Hulk was one of the most anticipated Marvel moments of the post-Endgame era, and while Claire Temple perhaps wouldn't generate the same hype, you can count us in the group who would love to see her back, in any capacity.

Rewatch Dawson's favorite moment from She-Hulk on Disney+ and stay tuned to Collider for updates on all things Marvel.

WATCH ON DISNEY+