Funko and Target are going for a retro aesthetic with their latest round of figures for the Marvel Selects line. While last month only saw Moon Knight represented, four new collectibles are swinging onto store shelves in June, including a black and white Comic Cover Pop! figure of Daredevil based on his appearance on issue #189 of Matt Murdock's original solo comic run. Also featured is a set of 8-bit Spider-Man figures spotlighting the web-slinger himself and two of his most notorious enemies — the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus. Ahead of pre-orders opening up, Collider can share an exclusive look at the stylized new collectibles.

Daredevil's figure adheres closely to the black and white rendition of the cover, with a shaded look that helps the Devil of Hell's Kitchen's eyes, horns, sleeves, and blades shine bright. He leaps through the air with his sai in hand, looking for a moment to strike at his enemies. The cover itself is action-packed with the hero narrowly evading a storm of arrows and armed foes waiting to greet Daredevil with swords in hand once he finally hits the ground. The great Frank Miller provided the original art for the cover, which dates back to 1982 and typically sports a warm mix of yellow, red, orange, and black punctuated by lighter flashes of steel. Target will have the figure for sale for $29.99 USD and, as per usual, will contain the figure and art in a 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3.25-inch deep case.

Penned by Miller with Eisner Award-winning Daredevil and The Dark Knight Returns comic veteran Klaus Johnson serving as the penciler, inker, and colorist, Issue #189 of the original Daredevil comics put Matt Murdock and his allies in significant danger. After Black Widow is killed and quickly resurrected, the heroes find themselves in an all-out fight against the Hand. They appear to be overwhelmed until Stick, Murdock's mentor who taught him how best to harness his heightened senses, sacrifices himself to save his pupil. Things go from bad to worse for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen as Foggy Nelson and Widow also begin meddling in his personal life, ending his relationship with Heather Glenn. It's a story premise that matches the intensity conveyed by Miller's cover with high stakes for everyone involved.

Spider-Man and His Archenemies Get the 8-Bit Treatment With New Figures

The other three figures, meanwhile, are built for those who enjoy the pixelated, 8-bit video game aesthetic and the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. Each of the three figures goes for a more traditional look for Spider-Man and his two enemies, with the Green Goblin donning his classic purple outfit and holding up one of his sinister Pumpkin Bombs and Doc Ock donning blue-rimmed glasses with his green and yellow costume. Spidey stands at 3.8 inches tall while Dock comes in at 3.9 inches and the Goblin looms over them all at 4 inches. Adding one of these retro collectibles will cost half of the Daredevil figure, coming in at $14.99 USD apiece.

Funko has given plenty of love to both Spider-Man and Daredevil of late with new Comic Cover and blacklight figures releasing earlier this year. For the latter, the timing is fitting as anticipation is building for Matt Murdock's return in Daredevil: Born Again. Billed as a continuation of the beloved Netflix series, the new show will not only welcome Charlie Cox back as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen but reintroduce some of his old friends like Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), as well as The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Deadshot (Wilson Bethel), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), and his daughter Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). Things are finally going smoothly aboard the project, as Cox recently revealed at Disney's upfront presentation that nine episodes had already been filmed and a March 2025 release date is in the cards.

The Daredevil Comic Cover and 8-bit Spider-Man figures will be available to purchase at your local Target or on the official Marvel Selects page. Get an exclusive look at the collectibles in the gallery above.

