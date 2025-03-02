While his classic red-clad tights and black sweatsuit may seem like the only Daredevil suits most know, he's actually worn quite a few outfits over the years in both the comics and his television appearances. With the highly anticipated release of Daredevil: Born Again drawing near, there's more potential than ever for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), the Man Without Fear, to don some new costumes in the MCU.

There are some that most likely will not hit this new continuation or come before in previous television projects, but it's interesting to look back on the Daredevil suits of the past and imagine the amazing things that could be coming next for the blind but capable hero. For someone who cannot see, he knows how to look pretty awesome.

10 The Netflix Origin

'Daredevil' (2015)

In Daredevil Season 1, Episode 13, "Daredevil", when it's time for the titular hero to step up against his nemesis, the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), he finally takes up a suit akin to his classic appearance from the comic books. People were incredibly excited to see this costume make its big debut and made it well worth having waited the entire first season to get it.

The suit is very well-made and works perfectly for both the vibe of the series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. It looks amazing on screen and quickly became a fan-favorite suit for audiences and fans all over. This was the best way to kick off the trend of red suits in the iconic Marvel TV series.