Iron Studios just gave a gift to fans waiting patiently for Daredevil: Born Again to premiere on Disney+ next year, and also to fans waiting for any crumbs of Thor-related news. On the official Iron Studios Instagram account, the toy manufacturer unveiled two new figures for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and the God of Thunder, with the former retailing at $229 and the latter costing a whopping $849. Both new figures are now available to pre-order from IronStudios.com and are expected to ship out sometime between April and June in 2025. The Daredevil figure features him holding his signature billy club weapon, while the Thor figure even features the God of Thunder holding Mjölnir with a small Throgg (Frog Thor) beside him. They are both based on the Unleashed comic book line.

It's been less than a week since Iron Studios unveiled its most recent figure of Hellboy based on his appearance in Hellboy 2: The Golden Army. Last month, Iron Studios also came out with new figures, including an entire line of collectibles from the hit Marvel Studios Disney+ show, X-Men '97, and also a new Spider-Man figure. Iron Studios also dropped a new Mickey Mouse statue and even a new Darth Vader figure to commemorate the baddest person in the Star Wars galaxy. If Iron Studios isn't able to satisfy your thirst for Darth Vader figures, though, Hot Toys also released new Darth Vader figures, including one of Hayden Christensen's version of the character from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and another based on his helmetless appearance minutes before his death in Return of the Jedi.

When Will We See Thor and Daredevil on Screen Again?

For Daredevil, the answer is easy; Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will next appear in Daredevil: Born Again, which is confirmed to debut on Disney+ in March, between Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. As for Thor, the answer is a bit more murky. Chris Hemsworth's Thor last appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, and while the end credits teased that "Thor will return," it's possible that those credits could have been talking about Jane Foster's Thor, who is played by Natalie Portman.

Both the Thor and Daredevil Iron Studios figures are available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first look at the figures above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Daredevil, now streaming on Disney+.

