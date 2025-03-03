With the highly anticipated release of Daredevil: Born Again on the horizon, fans of the character and Marvel as a whole are finding themselves looking back at the many times the character has jumped into the television and movie mediums over the years. Newer fans of the Man Without Fear may not realize it, but Daredevil has been making appearances in Marvel TV/Movies since 1981.

Whether it be the ever-beloved Daredevil Netflix series, or one of his many animated appearances, the one and only Matt Murdock has had some amazing pop-ups in the Marvel universe that are all super fun to look back on. It's very interesting to see the evolution of the character in the cinematic space from all the way back to 1981 to now, 44 years later.

10 'Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends' (1981)

Played by Frank Welker

Image via Marvel Animation

In Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Season 3, Episode 4, "Attack of the Arachnoid", Spider-Man (Dan Gilvezan) finds himself being impersonated by a mysterious figure, who later mutates into who is known as Arachnoid (Dan Gilvezan). When his name is being thrown around with such negative press, Matt Murdock (Frank Welker) steps in both as himself and Daredevil to help Spidey out.

This universe's Devil of Hell's Kitchen isn't too far from his comic book counterpart, in all transparency. So, in the characterization department, there's not much special to this iteration—especially given the fact that he was very watered down due to Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends being a kids' show.

9 'The Trial of the Incredible Hulk' (1989)

Played by Rex Smith

Image via NBC

One of the very first live-action superhero television adaptions was the one and only The Incredible Hulk series, starring the ever-beloved Lou Ferrigno. The series would go on to get a TV movie made titled, The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, in which David Banner (Bill Bixby) is wrongfully charged for an attack, when he was actually putting a stop to it as his Hulk persona.

For his trial, as one could probably guess, Matt Murdock (Rex Smith) steps in to aid the scientist-turned-superhero, with a little help from Daredevil. This would not only be the first non-comic book media appearance of his Man Without Fear black suit, but the first-ever live-action appearance of the character, period.