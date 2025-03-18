In 2015, Netflix's street-level spin-off universe of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born with Daredevil. It immediately caught fans' attention, as it was by far the grittiest, most violent, most dramatic Marvel TV show ever, as well as easily the most mature chapter in the MCU. This was largely thanks to the rich dynamic between the two main characters: The titular hero (Charlie Cox) and his archnemesis, the menacing Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

As the MCU canon has expanded, Fisk's character has continued to be built upon, featuring appearances in other shows like Hawkeye, Echo, and the show that has most recently hijacked MCU fans' love, Daredevil: Born Again. Nothing will ever beat the version of the iconic villain that was seen in the original Netflix show, however, and the character's best scenes are there to prove why.