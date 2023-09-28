Out of all the well-known horror filmmakers who've made their mark on the genre over the years, few have quite as distinct a style as Dario Argento. After working as a screenwriter on numerous films throughout the late 1960s, he made his directorial debut at the start of the 1970s, and has continued to work steadily since then, with his most recent film being in 2022, released the year Argento turned 82.

Just focusing on his feature films, he's made a total of 20 between 1970 and 2022, and just about all of them fall within the thriller and/or horror genres. Saying the word "giallo" will make most people think of Argento's films, with his best ranking among the greatest horror movies of all time. Not everything he's made has been gold, but his legacy is undeniable at this point, with many of his lesser films still being interesting watches. All feature films of his are ranked below, according to cinephiles on IMDb.

20 'Dracula 3D' (2012)

IMDb Score: 3.6/10

Out of every movie Dario Argento's directed, none have quite as bad a reputation as Dracula 3D. This is the one that many will agree is his worst movie, being a take on the classic Draculastory that's stilted, poorly acted, and visually ugly to an unbelievable extent, with its digital aesthetic and low-quality special effects/backgrounds making the whole thing nauseating to look at.

It can't even benefit from standing out against the Dracula movies of old by having more violence and explicit adult content, given other modern takes on Dracula (like Francis Ford Coppola's) have done so too, and done it better. You know a movie's bad when not even Rutger Hauer can save it, meaning that even Argento mega-fans should avoid this just as persistently as a vampire would a clove of garlic inside a bowl of holy water that's shaped like a wooden cross.

19 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1998)

IMDb Score: 4.3/10

Just as Dario Argento took on a famous horror story by making Dracula 3D, so too did he do this for The Phantom of the Opera in 1998. No one's going to call this version of a story about a terrifying man trying in desperation to make a soprano love him a great one, but at least it's better than Dracula 3D.

Faint praise aside, it's still a relatively low point within Argento's body of work, standing as one of his post-1980s movies that makes people feel as though Argento peaked in the 1970s and 80s. Some may find certain moments within the messiness that is The Phantom of the Opera to be enjoyable, but others might spend 104 minutes searching high and low for something to like.

18 'Giallo' (2009)

IMDb Score: 4.4/10

First things first: Dario Argento literally making a movie called Giallo would be like Martin Scorsese making a movie called Crime. Scorsese didn't invent the crime genre, and neither did Argento create the giallo genre, but both men are intrinsically tied to each respective type of film, and have made defining classics within said genres.

For the brazenness of the title alone, maybe Giallo holds some value. However, getting down to the movie itself, it's a fairly bland horror/thriller film about two unlikely people pairing up to rescue a young woman from a potential serial killer. As such, it's not particularly exciting or notable, perhaps beyond the title and the fact it stars Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody.

17 'The Card Player' (2003)

IMDb Score: 4.8/10

Not to be confused with 2021's The Card Counter, directed by Paul Schrader, The Card Player is another Dario Argento movie about the search for a dangerous killer. This time around, things are taken into the digital/online age, given the policewoman is forced to play a series of games with the killer, and witnesses victims being killed over webcam if she loses.

Besides that somewhat unusual addition to the story, this is Argento as usual... well, usual by his 1990s/2000s standards, rather than his 1970s/1980s standards. The Card Player is another lesser movie from the director, not being necessarily terrible, but also not quite being good enough to recommend to anyone who's not already a big fan of his.

16 'Mother of Tears' (2007)

IMDb Score: 5/10

Funnily enough, Mother of Tears is actually the third film in Dario Argento's relatively loose The Three Mothers trilogy. The other two were made during his heyday as a filmmaker (so more on those a bit further down), and are of such a high quality that they make The Mother of Tears look relatively weak in comparison.

Like the others in the trilogy, this 2007 film revolves around witchcraft, and the idea of supernaturally gifted people being able to control various aspects of life from the shadows. It fails to be as eerie or as stylistically bold as the better supernatural horror movies Dario Argento has made, but it being loosely tied to older films of his does make it ever so slightly more interesting.

15 'Dark Glasses' (2022)

A decade on from the infamous Dracula 3D, Dario Argento made his first film in 10 years with Dark Glasses. To start on a positive note, it does feel in some ways reminiscent of his classic films, with a back-to-basics kind of premise revolving around a woman who's blinded in an accident finding herself trying to escape from a persistent serial killer.

To continue on a less positive note, however, it's not nearly good enough to rank as one of his classics, lacking the spark needed to make it cross over from competent to classic. But at least some of it works, and it doesn't waste too much time with a runtime under 90 minutes, representing a point rankings-wise where things are starting to look a little sunnier in Argento-ville (so put on those Dark Glasses if you don't want to see the successful filmic nightmares that lie ahead).

14 'Trauma' (1993)

IMDb Score: 5.8/10

Trauma's not powerful enough as a horror film to cause the thing it's named after, but it's not a terrible time for those wanting to see one of Dario Argento's not-bad post-1980s movies. Guess what the premise revolves around? If you picked "young woman tries to escape from a serial killer," you're correct!

The gimmick here is that the killer only seems to strike when it rains, making all the gory murder scenes (something of an Argento trademark) extra atmospheric. It doesn't go off in any unexpected or absolutely exciting directions, but it's solid for what it is, and when it comes to this filmmaker, you can certainly do (or watch) a lot worse.

13 'The Five Days' (1973)

IMDb Score: 5.9/10

And now for something completely different: a Dario Argento movie that's not a work of horror. Yes, some movies of his could arguably be defined more as mystery, thriller, or even fantasy films rather than horror, but all at least have some element of that genre. The Five Days, however, does not, as it's a darkly comedic historical film about a revolt against the Austrian Empire's rule over Milan in 1848.

Argento had directed three horror films before The Five Days, and was perhaps motivated to make this one to show that he could make something outside the genre. He was somewhat successful, as though The Five Days is uneven and a bit repetitive, it does work as a sometimes funny, sometimes depressing look at a real-life event, and is probably worth tracking down for Argento fans who only know him through his horror movies.

12 'The Stendhal Syndrome' (1996)

IMDb Score: 6/10

Here it is: one of the few Dario Argento movies made after 1990 that most will agree is pretty good, and certainly not too far off his classics quality-wise. The Stendhal Syndrome sees a young detective pursuing a serial killer through Italy, only for a classic switcheroo to occur when the detective/hunter becomes the hunted, given she turns into a target for the serial killer.

It takes some wild and ambitious swings narratively, and even if not all ultimately work, this approach does ensure the film does manage to avoid ever becoming boring. It's Argento firing on perhaps more cylinders than he needs to, but there's enough entertainment value here to make most of the flaws relatively easy to overlook.

11 'Two Evil Eyes' (1990)

In 1978, Dario Argento collaborated with director George A. Romero on his classic 1978 zombie sequel Dawn of the Dead. Romero wrote and directed the film, but Argento was one of its producers, and also edited the film for non-U.S. markets, with Argento's cut also including a score composed by a band he frequently collaborated with, Goblin.

12 years later, the two made the two-part horror film Two Evil Eyes. It's made of two films that are approximately one hour each, with each being based on stories by Edgar Allan Poe. The first half, directed by Romero, isn't great, but Argento's provides some fairly bizarre horror fun, centering around an eccentric photographer played by Harvey Keitel who goes mad and begins committing a series of murders.

10 'Sleepless' (2001)

IMDb: 6.2/10

While it's not good enough to rank among the best horror movies of the 2000s, Sleepless is still surprisingly good, and certainly the best Dario Argento movie of the 21st century. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it is yet again about trying to find a serial killer who's at large, but it has enough fun with the familiar premise to be a solid watch.

It also benefits hugely from having Max von Sydow in a leading role, with the film receiving a little more classiness from the legendary Swedish actor's presence alone. With some memorable standout sequences (like one early on that takes place on board a train), it's a pretty good time, even if its two-hour runtime does mean there's a bit of dead air here and there.

9 'Four Flies on Grey Velvet' (1971)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10

It's a shame that Dario Argento's fourth film was called The Five Days, and his third film was called Four Flies on Grey Velvet. Synchronicity was so close to being achieved, and you'd have to imagine that Sting would be pretty disappointed to learn of how things didn't work out in this regard.

As for the plot here, Four Flies on Grey Velvet is about a drummer for a band being framed for murder, and may be in danger of getting framed for further murders. It's an over-the-top and oftentimes implausible blend of horror and mystery, but it's wild enough for it to be a good deal of fun, representing a young Argento at arguably his most playful and uncompromisingly excessive.

8 'Inferno' (1980)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10

The second film in The Three Mothers trilogy, Infernois also the second-best of the lot, not quite touching what came before while exceeding what came later. Its spot in this trilogy also ensures Dario Argento took a break from the whole "serial killer chasing the protagonist" thing, given witches/supernatural forces are the antagonists when it comes to these three movies.

Those wanting an intricate plot might be disappointed, but Inferno does deliver on atmosphere, bloodshed, and vivid, stylish color usage. Released while Dario Argento was on a hot streak, it may not represent the absolute best of what said hot streak had to offer, but it's hard to imagine too many fans of the filmmaker's unique brand of horror coming away from Inferno disappointed.

7 'The Cat o’ Nine Tails' (1971)

IMDb Score: 6.6/10

The Cat o’ Nine Tails was only the second film of Dario Argento's, but still ranks pretty close to the top of his filmography, all things considered. It's a movie that demonstrates he knew what he was doing right from the start... and also established his early liking of stories about finding a serial killer and then being targeted by the serial killer, because that's the plot here, in a nutshell.

That being said, there's a little more going on than just a single person being the killer, given there's a shadowy pharmaceutical company that could be linked to a series of murders somehow. It keeps the intrigue high and the sense of lunacy/atmosphere even higher, ensuring The Cat o' Nine Tails is a fun watch overall.

6 'Phenomena' (1985)

IMDb Score: 6.7/10

Though there are plenty of crazy Dario Argento movies, Phenomena could well hold the distinction of being the craziest movie he ever directed. The main character here is a young girl (played by Jennifer Connelly in one of her earliest roles) who can communicate with insects. Don't worry, things get wilder!

She's sent to a boarding school, and there becomes the one person who may be able to solve a series of murders. She also meets a professor played by Donald Pleasance (of Halloweenfame) who has a pet chimp. It's a gloriously weird movie and certainly can't be included as one of Argento's most genuinely scary, but it is one of his most fun and enjoyably loopy films.

5 'Opera' (1987)

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

Standing as perhaps the last truly great film Dario Argento ever directed, Opera is good enough to be considered one of the all-time great slasher movies. It has the novelty factor of being largely set inside an opera house (or at least that's where many of the film's grisliest - and therefore most memorable - scenes happen).

Setting aside, yes, it's another film about a young woman being targeted by a serial killer, but the location gives Opera enough of a spin to feel a little different, and not overly familiar for those who've seen everything Argento made before 1987. This movie largely works and goes above and beyond when it comes to the giallo genre, making it easy to recommend to horror fans.

4 'Tenebre' (1982)

IMDb Score: 7/10

A definitive piece of giallo, Tenebre is everything you could want out of a Dario Argento film... especially if what you want is a premise that's comparable to The Bird with the Crystal Plumage. There's an American writer who gets involved in investigating murders while in Rome, though here, a twist is put on said premise by having the murderer be someone who's potentially been influenced by the writer's works.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it is applied wholeheartedly here, though given Argento was a more experienced filmmaker at this point, it's arguably an improvement on his 1970 debut. Tenebre is a clever, flashy, and typically bloody movie, and it's a delight to watch, showcasing Argento at the height of his filmmaking powers.

3 'The Bird with the Crystal Plumage' (1970)

Before The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, Dario Argento was best known for working on various films in a writing capacity (including Sergio Leone's masterpiece Once Upon a Time in the West), but became a feature film director with this 1970 horror movie. Considering it's one of his best, it's safe to say he began his directorial career with a bang.

It's about a writer from America getting in too deep with an amateur investigation into a series of killings in Rome, making targets of both himself and his girlfriend. It showcases his style and visual flair straight away, and though he'd arguably make more professional-looking and sounding films after this, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage does still hold up, and can nevertheless be considered one of his best.

2 'Suspiria' (1977)

IMDb Score: 7.3/10

One of many great horror movies released in 1977, Suspiria also stands out as being the only Dario Argento movie to get an official remake so far (in 2018). Arguably, it also arguably represents the high point within Argento's body of work, standing as easily the best movie in his The Three Mothers trilogy, and overall being one of the most breathlessly paced and (oddly) beautiful-looking horror movies of all time.

1 'Deep Red' (1975)

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

For those who don't find many of Dario Argento's horror movies particularly scary, Deep Red may be what you're looking for. It's extra unnerving and tense throughout, being much more than just an excuse to show gory murders, with a premise that follows a particularly sadistic killer forcing two people to go on the run.

Just as the plot could be summarized in a similar way to many Argento movies, so too can many of the positive things said about Argento's best films be additionally applied to Deep Red. Its music is particularly bold, too, which is fitting, given one of the main characters on the run from the murderer here is a musician.

