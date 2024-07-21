The Big Picture Opera by Dario Argento terrifies viewers with its intense plot and brutal scenes, outshining other horror movies.

The film maintains a consistently eerie atmosphere, rewarding viewers with escalating suspense and shocking revelations.

Opera's psychological suspense, intense scenes, and clever character reveals make it a hidden gem of horror cinema.

One of the masters of Italian horror, Dario Argento, has enjoyed a recent resurgence in popularity. Yet, while 1977's Suspiria is well known by fans of horror (and for good cause), Argento's often overlooked Opera is every bit as, and potentially more, masterful. In the interest of disclosure, however, even "scary" really doesn't begin to describe Opera, which is an exercise in sheer terror for even the most seasoned of horror fans. In many ways, Argento’s Opera surpasses Leroux’s Phantom of the Opera, and beats the Saw series to the punch.

The movie takes place in an Italian opera house, where a mysterious murderer terrorizes the patrons and actors, until it's determined that his target is Betty, played by Cristina Marsillach, one of the understudies for their production of MacBeth. From there, Betty is terrorized by an unknown assailant who seems to want to torment her emotionally by killing the people around her. The plot seems simple enough, and while it's very clearly an allusion to Phantom of the Opera, it separates itself by being perhaps one of the most brutal, and darkly set, horror films ever made. But, yet again, “brutal” doesn’t quite satisfy the level of shock that Opera elicits.

How Is 'Opera' Different From Other Horror Movies?

Opera maintains a dark, eerie atmosphere that’s not just in the scenes at the opera house itself, but the entire film. Every second of Opera feels like it's building up to a crescendo, even in the slowest parts. The audience never gets to rest in Opera, which can be exhausting for the viewer if it doesn’t ultimately pay off (Christopher Nolan achieves the same effect with sound using Shepard tones). But there’s the catch: Opera does reward the viewer by sticking the landing multiple times, and continually moving up in the dramatic scale. As the audience begins to learn more about the relationship between the protagonist and the murderer, the plot gets more and more terrifying.

If there were any doubt surrounding Opera's pedigree, one need only consider the scene where the murderer literally tapes a strip of needles to Betty’s cheek, which prevents her from closing her eyes while he murders her boyfriend. The audience is not only absolutely horrified by this, but the trauma that the main character experiences reaches the viewer through celluloid osmosis. Here, it’s not a supernatural villain or cartoonish monster that the audience can dismiss offhand. Instead, an actual human is inflicting terrible physical violence on a victim, and psychological mayhem on another. The sense of vulnerability that Opera creates in that scene alone is, more than three decades later, unequaled, even by the Saw series. For that matter, Argento himself never quite reaches the same level of intensity again (although The Stendhal Syndrome comes close).

Why Is Dario Argento's 'Opera' a Hidden Gem?

Even so, the plot of Opera is essentially a cat and mouse game, where the killer doesn’t just want to harm Betty physically, he wants to destroy her psyche, too. Because Betty doesn’t know who her tormentor is, yet he somehow knows details about her that give him the upper hand, neither Betty, nor the audience, know quite who to trust. This is best seen in an early part of the film, which is also one of the most suspenseful scenes in all of horror. A man claiming to be a detective assigned by Inspector Santini, played by Urbano Barberini, is inside Betty’s apartment. However, when her agent arrives, she informs Betty that she encountered a man claiming to be the same detective in the lobby.

After a mysterious phone call draws the unknown figure in her living room away, a knock on the door is heard. What happens next is best left to the viewer to discover, but it certainly cements Argento’s legacy in the genre. This is how Opera stands above the crowd (no pun intended): actually making good on what is often set as an unrealistic expectation in other movies. One of the goal posts for thrillers is maintaining the tone, with that tightrope walk generally proving too much for the film. Often there are scenes that are “safe,” containing either a lull in the suspense or comic relief, but in Opera, there is no respite.

'Opera' Is Potentially Dario Argento's Best Movie

Even the birds in Opera aren’t just ornamental. There is a scene where, in order to find the identity of the killer, Marco, played by Ian Charleson, Betty’s friend, releases ravens into the packed opera house during a performance. The scene is shot from the perspective of one of the birds, and the camera swoops down and circles over the patrons until they find their mark. The real genius of the sequence is that the audience doesn’t think the birds are going to be part of the drama, but the way Argento films the scene turns them, collectively, into a character. As far as reveals, this scene is a moment of genius because the audience immediately realizes just how close to Betty the murderer already is.

In the conclusion, there is also a scene that is open to interpretation, with fans divided on the issue. Argento films, like much of the Italian horror genre (most notably Cemetery Man), often include a nod to a deeper, philosophical discussion at the end. We find out that Betty’s mother had an intimate relationship with Inspector Santini, who had previously committed murders at her behest, with Betty being her reincarnation. Even the setting, a production of MacBeth (a deeply philosophical work), alludes to Betty (by way of her mother) acting as Lady MacBeth, who instigates the murders that MacBeth, or Inspector Santini, commits. Throughout the film, the audience never really knows who is safe and who isn't, which leaves them on the edge of their seats the entire time. The psychological suspense of Opera is second to none, which is a shame since it's not one of Argento's better-known films. Interestingly, Argento would later direct his own version of Phantom of the Opera with disastrous results. Either way, Opera remains a relatively unknown triumph of horror cinema, and as arguably his magnum opus, deserves a place on the watchlist of the most steadfast of horror fans.

