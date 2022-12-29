Dark Academia has never been more popular. It only takes a peek to Tik Tok or Tumblr to go down the rabbit hole of mood boards and videos about this notoriously romanticized aesthetic. Dark Academia is all about higher education, favoring Gothic and classical literature, art, and poetry, usually inside the halls of a prestigious and elegant school.

Films like Kill Your Darlings and the recently released Enola Holmes 2 are prime examples of Dark Academia, as are shows like the juggernaut Wednesday. Luckily, many of these projects can be found on Netflix, making it easier for fans to enjoy.

'Wednesday' (2022-Present)

Premiering in late 2022, Wednesday became a bonafide hit out of the gate. Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character, who gets sent to the prestigious Nevermore school for outcasts, where she becomes involved in a dangerous mystery.

Wednesday's aesthetic is straight out of a Dark Academia Pinterest board. With excellent production design that favors dark colors and a gothic vibe that spreads throughout Nevermore and the adjacent town of Jericho, Wednesday takes the Addams family's trademark visual style and successfully translates it to a teenage environment.

'Enola Holmes 2' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Netflix's Enola Holmes series. The Stranger Things breakout plays the eponymous character, Sherlock Holmes' younger sister and a brilliant teenage sleuth with a more dynamic and friendlier personality than her older brother. Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

Enola Holmes takes place in Victorian England, meaning its aesthetic is a dream for dark academia enthusiasts, from the costume to the production design. The series' themes also revolve around the power of intellect, with Enola and Sherlock using their clever minds to solve mysteries around London.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

Kiernan Shipka stepped into Sabrina Spellman's shoes for a gothic adaptation of the classic comic book. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the witch's familiar story, albeit giving it a more teenage-oriented twist and a darker tone.

With a tongue-in-cheek tone that fully embraced its macabre lunacy, CHAOS is a refreshing twist on a classic tale. The show went all-in on its somber premise, featuring everything from witches to demons to Lucifer himself, CHAOS is a gothic dream — or nightmare, depending on who is watching.

'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

Guy Ritchie's 2009 action-comedy Sherlock Holmes stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular detective. The plot follows Holmes as he faces Lord Blackwood and a secret society plotting to take over England. Jude Law plays Dr. Watson, with Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler.

Sherlock Holmes is an ode to Dark Academia, featuring grim cinematography, occult themes, and a lush production design that successfully brings Victorian England to life. The film reinvents Holmes for the 21st century and features one of Downey Jr.'s best performances outside the MCU.

The Imitation Game (2014)

Morten Tyldum's Oscar-nominated film The Imitation Game stars Benedict Cumberbatch. The two-time Oscar nominee plays Alan Turing, a brilliant cryptanalyst who cracked the Nazi Enigma code alongside other mathematicians during World War II.

Benedict Cumberbatch already looks like he came out of a Dark Academia mood board; his presence in nearly every period film will instantly make it more Dark Academia-friendly. However, The Imitation Game also boasts a romantic college -- Cambridge, no less — and a considerable focus on the benefits of higher education, making it an ideal project for the famous internet aesthetic.

'The Chair' (2021)

Image via Netflix

13-time Emmy nominee Sandra Oh leads the cast of Netflix's underrated and short-lived gem The Chair. The plot centers on Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of color to act as chair of a major university, as she tries to keep the struggling English department afloat.

The Chair takes place almost entirely within a lavish university's halls. The plot focuses on the importance of receiving a proper education and the bureaucracy and sexism that permeate the university system. Placing an Asian woman as the lead, The Chair challenges perceived notions of academia while offering a distinctive look at college life.

'A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2017-2019)

Image via Netflix

The second adaptation of Lemony Snicket's beloved classic, A Series of Unfortunate Events centers on the misadventures of the three Baudelaire children. Neil Patrick Harris stars as the villainous Count Olaf alongside a cast including Patrick Warburton and Lucy Punch.

Due to its fantastical setting and storylines, A Series of Unfortunate Events blends styles and themes, resulting in a wonderful show that juggles several aesthetics, including Dark Academia. It isn't content with being one thing, but it still succeeds in capturing the source material's macabre tone.

'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-Present)

Based on the eponymous comic book series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy stars an ensemble cast led by Elliot Page and Tom Hopper. The story follows the dysfunctional Hargreeves siblings, who reunite following their father's death to deal with the lingering threat of an upcoming apocalyptic event.

The Umbrella Academy focuses on the chaotic dynamic between the main characters and the bonds that unite them as a family. Thematically, it lacks many of Dark Academia's most prominent interests, but the show makes up for it with its distinctive, subdued visual style, which embraces many of the subculture's most prominent aspects.

'Colette' (2018)

Perpetual period actress Keira Knightley plays the celebrated French novelist Colette in the 2018 biopic of the same name. Dominic West and Eleanor Tomlinson also star.

Although hardly bothered with reinventing the tired biopic genre, Colette soars on the back of Dark Academia poster child Knightley. The English actress was born to wander around gothic campuses, pondering about literature and poetry while looking breathtakingly gorgeous in period costumes. Colette makes excellent use of Knightley's often underappreciated talents, delivering an entertaining and compelling look into one of literature's most celebrated figures.

'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Anya Taylor-Joy received her breakthrough role in Netflix's 2020 miniseries The Queen's Gambit, based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name. It revolves around Beth Harmon, a prodigy who battles substance abuse while making a name for herself in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

The Queen's Gambit is as much an ode to the 1960s as it is a testament to Taylor-Joy's talent. The series features some of the most visually striking costume design in television, bringing the swinging 60s to life in a surprisingly subdued but still lush way. Furthermore, The Queen's Gambit showcases the mental struggles that geniuses often endure, a topic many Dark Academia films also explore.

