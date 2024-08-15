The Big Picture The Dark and The Wicked crafts a chilling atmosphere that delves into familial relationships and supernatural elements seamlessly.

Director Bryan Bertino's mastery over creating tension through pacing, movement, and sound is on full display in this slow-burn horror.

Compelling performances from Marin Ireland and Michael Abbot Jr. elevate the film, offering an intimate look at the siblings' dynamics amid chilling events.

In 2008, director Bryan Bertino terrified audiences everywhere with a cult classic home invasion flick where the perpetrators inflicted harm simply because they could. The Strangers delivered a precise and nail-biting atmosphere that still makes us uneasy whenever we grab a glass of water in the middle of the night, constantly looking over our shoulder to make sure a shadowy figure isn't there. This same imagery is used in Bertino's later film, The Dark and The Wicked, where he tries his hand at something more supernatural and unflinchingly bleak. He uses his experience in crafting palpable tension to inform his direction in this 2020 horror, ensuring the atmosphere brings the film's familial relationships to the forefront. As actor Michael Abbot Jr. tells Shockya, while The Dark and the Wicked may seem like your typical “the devil wreaks havoc on a family” story, at the crux of it is a haunting family drama where grief, guilt and trauma are manifested as evil incarnate.

What Is 'The Dark and The Wicked' About?

The Dark and The Wicked primarily takes place on an isolated Texas farm, where siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Abbot Jr.) return home to help their despondent mother (Julie Oliver-Touchstone) take care of their bedridden father (Michael Zagst). The siblings share a moment on the veranda, clinking cold beers and shortly discussing their guilt for not visiting the family earlier. The set echoes this sentiment, with homemade wind-chimes, derelict barns and a dry harvest that are forsaken by the newer generation. Despite the heavy sense of abandonment, their mother is far from welcoming as she hauntingly warns them to leave. So far, the film is abundant in quiet tones, but at the end of Day One, this drastically changes with the unhinged scene of their mother chopping up her fingers, and eventually her abrupt suicide.

The siblings are forced to confront the trauma of losing a parent — and not the parent they were expecting to lose. To honor their mother's wishes, they decide to help with the around-the-clock care of their father, only for the inexplicable hallucinations to pervade them. While Louise slowly acknowledges the bizarre events, the emotionally distant Michael remains in stoic denial, even after finding their mother's diary, which recounts visions of a spirit plaguing their father that she dubbed "the devil." The supernatural events don't only taint the siblings, but also anyone who comes into contact with them, creating an inescapable and infectious bubble of evil. While the devilish elements of the story are downright terrifying, it is the nuance in the siblings' relationship that is most compelling, lending to a more allegorical interpretation of the film.

The Devil Is a Symbol of Trauma in 'The Dark and The Wicked'

The Dark and The Wicked hones relentlessly into the psychologically and emotionally strained relationship between Louise and Michael. It is how they interact with each other and their neighbors that become the most revealing aspect of the story — not necessarily the supernatural events. Both try to evade dealing with the trauma of losing a parent, as Louise throws herself into upholding her mother's wishes while Michael focuses on farm work — then later runs back to his family. Both understand and empathize with each other's approach, though they don't necessarily agree with it, causing a strange relationship between them filled with trust, reliability, guilt and grief. Among the blood-curdling horror elements, the film offers an intimate look into the relationship between the siblings, with all its paradoxical emotions and unwavering tension.

Their approach to their mother's suicide is also reflected in how they approach "the devil." This is encapsulated in the scene where they speak to the priest (Xander Berkeley) about their mother's sudden interest in religion — an interest she never had when they were growing up. The priest talks about evil spirits or demons and how it doesn't care what religion you are. If it is real, it doesn't matter if you believe it or not, it will still be there to cause havoc. On the other side of the table, Louise and Michael appear to form a united front, though it is clear that Michael is far more skeptical, while Louise is quietly receptive. As such, the devil could be a personification of family trauma caused by the death of a parent — it doesn't matter who you are, death is always a certainty. Superimpose this interpretation with the siblings' guilt, and the demon's method of killing people — suicide — is formed.

As such, their inability to properly face the trauma creates a cycle of pain that corrupts anyone they also come in contact with. This leads to Charlie (Tom Nowicki) and the nurse (Lynn Andrews) becoming victims of the inescapable trauma. The cycle is explicitly visualized in Charlie's deranged death, as he hallucinates an apparition of Louise who is manically self-harming -- another trauma response. He reacts with a shotgun muzzle to his head, leading to Louise seeing another apparition of Charlie's granddaughter. It becomes an unending cycle of pain that seemingly will not stop until the source of the trauma is confronted -- the metaphorical demons in their head.

Bryan Bertino Uses Techniques From 'The Strangers' in This Horror

Bertino's direction truly allowed the provocative family drama to shine while allowing horror elements to seamlessly weave into it and emphasize the dynamics between the siblings. We can see echoes of his previous cult classic in this film, with one of the more obvious examples being the parallel scene of grabbing a glass of water at night with a figure standing behind the character. His mastery over creating heart-pounding scares is flaunted here, as he uses simplicity to invoke maximum impact. The jump scares in The Dark and The Wicked are sparse, as he opts for slow-burn horror even with short sequences. Between the dark figures lingering in the shadows, to the sinister frame where the camera is steadily trained on the smiling priest, he knows exactly when less is more and when full-frontal creepiness is necessary. Both types of slow-burn scenes reflect the unfolding horror and tension within Louise and Michael's relationship, as Bertino ensures each supernatural addition serves to dramatize and highlight their dynamics.

But it's really in the tantalizing atmosphere he creates by playing with pacing, movement and sound that proves he is a master of his craft. The film begins with imperceptible sounds, as even the hushed dialogue between the siblings threatens to disturb the deadened air that hangs over the farm. The pace is strained, as if carrying the burden of guilt and sickness, while the frames are fairly still and stagnant. Like in The Strangers, Bertino gradually ramps up the intensity of the action, while placing in jarring pockets of silent, nail-biting tension. In The Strangers, this was through the main couple hiding while barely daring to breathe, which often led to more terrifying action sequences. In The Dark and The Wicked, these pockets are the harried glances between the siblings, as they try to reason through the hallucinations and paranormal events. The sound design follows this dissonant pattern, where the moments of silence between the loudly scored action are unbearably stressful. The jarring and disquieting atmosphere he creates puts the sibling relationship at the forefront, allowing us to gain an intimate glimpse into their dynamics and how the horror of death is affecting them.

'The Dark and The Wicked's Sibling Relationship Is Backed by Compelling Performances

As beautifully as Bertino directed the film, with The Dark and The Wicked essentially being boiled down to a family drama, its effectiveness also hinged on Ireland's and Abbot Jr.'s performances. Abbot Jr. balances his character on the thin edge of denial and terror — he often has a deadpan expression on his face, mirroring his desire to emotionally and physically distance himself from the farm. Even when Michael has glimpses of Louise seeing apparitions, concern drifts across his face but in a superficial and obligatory way. His overall body language and faded expressions all point to Michael wanting to return to his wife and children rather than worry about the strange events on this remote farm — or about dealing with his loss.

Meanwhile, Ireland really steals the show here. She portrays Louise as exhausted and frail most of the time, and we can almost see the burden of the trauma she is avoiding weighing on her shoulders. Even as she sluggishly drags herself about her day, when a hallucination appears, Ireland contorts her face into undulating terror in an instant. But it is her scene as Charlie's apparition that is show-stopping. She veers completely away from the onerous posture of her main character, and as this illusory version of Louise, slaps on a sickly smile and jagged movements to create a grotesquely compelling figure. Ireland nails the sort of devilish and manic trauma response depicted in this hallucination, adding to the contagious nature of pain the film is portraying. As such, while you may begin this film believing it is a typical story about the devil terrorizing a family, the intimate insight we gain into the siblings' relationship really makes it a spooky family drama.

The Dark an The Wicked is currently available to stream now on Shudder in the U.S.

