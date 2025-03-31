There used to be a common misconception that anime — and the animated medium as a whole — was for kids, mainly because Western cartoons were primarily a children's medium. While views have mostly shifted, there are more than a few who still believe anime is just for kids. Fans could argue that some anime is for everyone, like Dragon Ball or One Piece, but there are more than enough shows proving the medium can be dark and meant strictly for adult audiences.

Some viewers don't realize how dark and gruesome anime can get, which is why this list will be ranking ten dark anime shows that are definitely not for kids. It will rank the entries based on how dark they are, including elements such as goriness, gruesomeness, themes, maturity, violence, sexual content, and general darkness. While there are more than ten dark shows, these highlight the variety of dark shows anime can provide.

10 'Serial Experiments Lain' (1998)

Studio: Triangle Staff