The Wachowski Sisters’ work on The Matrix is often credited as the inception of the cyberpunk science fiction trend that would go on to dominate the early 21st century, but Alex Proyas’ brilliant dystopian neo-noir Dark City actually debuted one year prior and it celebrates its 25th anniversary today. While visually, the two films share a lot in common, Proyas took inspiration from more classic mystery films such as The Maltese Falcon, Chinatown, and obviously, Blade Runner. The result was a cult classic that analyzes free will, determinism, and totalitarianism within the confines of a grim and uninviting future. While audiences that witnessed the film for the first time in 1998 were likely blown away by the magnitude of Proyas’ vision, a director’s cut he released on the Blu-Ray of the film in 2008 added minimal, yet essential changes that made the atmospheric dystopia even bleaker.

What Is the Plot of 'Dark City'?

Dark City is set within an initially unidentified metropolitan area that isn’t dissimilar from the one in the classic German Expressionist film, Metropolis. John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) is an amnesiac who awakens to receive a phone call from the enigmatic scientist Dr. Daniel P. Schreber (Kiefer Sutherland), who informs him that he must flee as soon as possible in order to avoid a group of men that will attempt to abduct him. As Murdoch learns that he’s been accused of murder and once had a family, he begins to discover extraordinary powers that give him telekinesis. There’s a lot of heavy exposition within the opening moments, which perhaps explains why Proyas had to include elements such as a voiceover to allow the film to play for general audiences.

However, the Blu-Ray director’s cut offers a more refined, fluid version of the film that feels just as willfully obtuse as the film itself. Dark City was a film that was destined to be reclaimed as a future classic after more casual audiences were confused by the dark tone. The changes Proyas makes don’t significantly impact the story; there are no new revelations like the “unicorn” moment in Blade Runner or the Jabba the Hutt sequence in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope that were added in the subsequent cuts of those films. However, Dark City fans owe it to themselves to see the film as it was intended to be; divorced from studio mandates, and set within a world of its own.

The Director's Cut's Opening Adds More Mystery

Proyas is a filmmaker who likes to identify a unique tone within the opening moments of his film; whether it’s the heartbreaking chaos of The Crow or the unnerving flashbacks in Knowing, Proyas is unafraid to snake bold choices that don’t attempt to “hook” the audience in a conventional way. However, the theatrical version begins with an expository voiceover by Sutherland that explains who the “strangers” are, and what their plan is to save a civilization on the brink of collapse. It’s not poorly written, but it feels like an odd point to start the story considering that it’s Murdoch, not Schreber, who is the point-of-view character that is experiencing this world for the first time.

While the voiceover doesn’t necessarily spoil the eventual twist, it does lead the viewers to openly question the Strangers’ origin and teases the possibility of another revelation. The eventual moment when Murdoch discovers that they are extraterrestrials plays much better without any prompting, and it’s more exciting if we know nothing about the people trying to abduct him. In the director's cut, opening with a mysterious phone call, a chase through the city, and a confused protagonist feels a lot closer to the noir classics from which Proyas is clearly taking inspiration.

The edits to the opening scene also include the removal of a montage sequence in which various civilians in the city begin to fall asleep simultaneously, suggesting that there is no free will in this society and that all their behavior is unanimous. It’s an intriguing way to clue in the audience, but ultimately, isolating the introduction to just Murdoch serves the story better. It allows him to gradually explore the deep, seedy city and realize that he is an anomaly because he is able to make choices. It’s also a better way to introduce Schreber; initially, neither Murdoch nor the audience are entirely sure if he can be trusted.

The Director's Cut Adds More Depth and Authenticity

An additional 11 minutes of footage is included in the director’s cut, and it’s enough to flesh out some of the pivotal supporting characters. The relationship between Emma (Jennifer Connelly) and Inspector Frank Bumstead (William Hurt) is expanded, including additional dialogue as they search for Murdoch and reflect on their own mortality. It grounds the film with more emotion. There’s also more authenticity in the director’s cut, as Proyas chooses to remove the odd overdubbing in the club sequence so that the audience can actually hear Connelly’s voice.

There’s also more thematic resonance in the director’s cut due to the recurring symbolism of Murdoch’s fingerprints, which suggest that he has a sense of individuality that the other citizens do not share. The spiral-esque marks of his fingerprints are an effective visual parallel to the city itself and are a great way to embody the maze-like nature of Murcoch’s journey. There’s also moral ambiguity in the director’s cut through the exclusion of lines like Murdoch’s quip “I'm gonna fix things,” and Walenski’s (Colin Friels) assurance to Murdoch that he isn’t a killer. These lines suggest a more traditionally heroic journey for Murdoch that the film had otherwise avoided. Some of the other changes are more subtle; scenes are recut to put more emphasis on Murdoch’s reactions, and how he’s putting the clues together. The coloring is also more defined, eschewing an odd, yellow and green tone that suggests that the city is not of this world. Various other shots and edits are included to make a more streamlined, cohesive narrative.

It sadly appears that Proyas might be in “director’s jail” at the moment, as he has not announced any new projects since the critical and financial failure of Gods of Egypt in 2016. He’s undoubtedly an audacious auteur who has never apologized for his ambition, and his projects generally merit an interesting discussion, regardless of their eventual quality. While Dark City may remain his defining achievement, the director’s cut only proves that it was a film that landed with an impact because it was simply unlike anything else.