The spooky season is a time to be enjoyed by everyone of all ages and, just in time for Halloween, several horror icons are coming together to help open the world of shrieks and scares to a younger audience on the internet. We were excited to bring you a first look at the new YouTube series of shorts Dark Corners from Kate Siegel and Krsy Fox last week, and now, Bloody Disgusting has shared the first teaser trailer highlighting the creepy content that awaits. Debuting on October 21, the collection is billed as an introduction to classic genre tropes in a digestible format for young fans from preschool to high school utilizing animation, puppetry, and more. In the footage, a few different styles are showcased to demonstrate the variety packed in this set of shorts that range from a little eerie to downright terrifying.

Dark Corners immediately looks like a mix of gateway horror stories like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark or Goosebumps and the spooky, bizarre animations found on the, for lack of a better term, dark corners of the internet. From a long-necked, crow-like creature ready to snatch kids from their classrooms to a manic puppet hiding in a basement, and spooky, scary, sketchy skeletons, the teaser runs wild with imagination to create some colorful creeps for kids. The animation ranges from hand-drawn as if sketched out with pencil to more abstract to get viewers' minds racing about what they're seeing. It's all in good fun to get the whole family involved in the scares to come this holiday season.

Keeping both kids and parents in mind, each of the seven shorts is presented with a 5-scale pumpkin scare rating to measure the intensity of the horror. That should be important considering the pedigree of the horror maestros attached to the collection. Siegel is best known as one of the shining stars of Mike Flanagan's work, from Hush to Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher, while Fox has been involved in Underworld: Evolution, Little Bites, and the upcoming Terrifier 3, among other projects. Dark Corners is also another chance for Siegel to flex her creative muscles after making her directorial debut on V/H/S/Beyond. Joining them as showrunner is Mali Elfman, the daughter of legendary composer Danny Elfman and a producer on Fun Size Horror, Before I Wake, and, more recently, Birth/Rebirth. The trio all get chances to write and direct, but they're also joined by horror icons Stephen King, Paul Tremblay, and Heather Langenkamp, who each bring their own brand of scares for specific episodes.

Who Else Is Involved in the Making of 'Dark Corners'?

Adding to the creative team is another V/H/S/Beyond alum and multi-talented writer and YouTuber, Alanah Pearce, who wrote and directed the short "Miss Crow." Other directors and animators involved in bringing the creepy visions of Dark Corners to life include Mike Parker, Jon Mann-Krieger, Dominic Hure, Pete Scalzitti IV, Noah Greene, and Mat Ringstead. See the full list of episodes below to find out who was involved in each short.

The Notes – Writer: Paul Tremblay Director: Mike Parker

– Writer: Paul Tremblay Director: Mike Parker Max and the Messy Monster – Writer: Heather Langenkamp Director: Jon Mann-Krieger

– Writer: Heather Langenkamp Director: Jon Mann-Krieger Dimples – Writer: Kate Siegel Director: Dominic Hure

– Writer: Kate Siegel Director: Dominic Hure Scariest Skeleton – Writer: Mali Elfman Director: Mali Elfman and Pete Scalzitti IV

– Writer: Mali Elfman Director: Mali Elfman and Pete Scalzitti IV Monster Eyes – Writer: Krsy Fox Director: Noah Greene and Krsy Fox

– Writer: Krsy Fox Director: Noah Greene and Krsy Fox Miss Crow – Writer/Director: Alanah Pearce Art/Animation: Mat Ringstead

– Writer/Director: Alanah Pearce Art/Animation: Mat Ringstead Lily: Writer: Stephen King Director: Kate Siegel Art/Animation: Pete Scalzitti IV

Dark Corners premieres on YouTube on October 21 with new installments set to release up to Halloween. However, tickets are on sale now to see all seven shorts early at Vidiots in Los Angeles on October 19th at 1:30 pm. Children six and up will be able to attend the screening, which will feature a few of the creators as special guests alongside the puppets used in "Dimples." Check out the trailer in the player above and visit the official Dark Corners channel to subscribe and ensure you don't miss when the episodes go live.