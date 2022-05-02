From free comic pages to special covers, they're going all out.

The Dark Crisis is upon us – in the best way possible. DC Comics announced today that one of its most anticipated stories will be accompanied by several treats to fans, retailers, and an homage to Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. Celebrations include freebies, special editions, return of DC comics’ legendary artists and a breakdown of what we can expect to get in the coming months. Dark Crisis is a celebratory event that will spread across seven issues, and it chronicles an epic event set in motion after the “death” of the Justice League, and the heroes from Earth-0 who band together to continue protecting the planet from supervillain Pariah.

This week, the Dark Crisis storyline will kick off with Dark Crisis #0, a special edition from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Daniel Sampere. In celebration of Free Comic Book Day, on May 7, DC is releasing a free, seven-page preview of Dark Crisis #1, which is already available to read now. This Saturday, you can expect to find your copy of Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis and Dark Crisis #1 on your local comic book store.

The anticipated, mega-crossover storyline gets even more special by the DC announcement that beloved writers and artists are releasing special one-shots in which they pay homage to the world’s greatest (and now fallen) superheroes. Further details of the one-shots will be revealed soon by DC.

Image via DC Comics

RELATED: DC to Celebrate Comics Icon George Pérez With Colorful Multi-Issue Tribute

What we do know is the series is called Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League, and along with the previously announced Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Superman #1, you can check out which artists and writers are heading an issue centered around our favorite superheroes:

- Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Superman #1 - Tom King (w) and Chris Burnham (a); Aquaman backup by Brandon Thomas (w) and Fico Ossio (a)

- Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Lantern #1 - Phillip Kennedy Johnson (w) and Fernando Blanco (a); Hawkgirl backup by Nadia Shammas (w) and Jack Herbert (a)

- Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 - Tini Howard (w) and Leila Del Duca (a); Martian Manhunter backup by Dan Watters (w) and Bandon Peterson (a)

- Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Arrow #1 - Stephanie Phillips (w) and Clayton Henry (a); Black Canary backup by Dennis Culver (w) and Nik Virella (a)

- Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Batman #1 - Si Spurrier (w) and Ryan Sook (a); Zatanna backup by Meghan Fitzmartin (w) and Rebecca Isaacs (a)

Of course, it’s a lot to keep track of, which is why DC Comics decided to release along with Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition a Dark Crisis checklist page that includes all issues of the upcoming series, as well as all tie-ins that are set to come out, including three Flash issues, six Young Justice issues, and War Zone.

Finally, DC Comics reminds us that Dark Crisis #7 will feature a variant cover celebrating the George Pérez birthday. Pérez created the original crisis event, Crisis on Infinite Earths, along with Marv Wolfman. The event is widely considered one of the best in DC Comics’ history. The new event Dark Crisis is a tribute to the original and includes the best aspects of the DC Multiverse.

You can check out all the details surrounding the Dark Crisis arrival on the DC website. In the meantime, check out a preview of Dark Crisis #1 below:

Image via DC Comics

Image via DC Comics

Image via DC Comics

Image via DC Comics

Image via DC Comics

‘How I Met Your Father’ Is Stuck Between Dated and Modern Comedy

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (566 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe